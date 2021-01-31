Ole Miss Falls at Georgia

By Adam Brown

Ole Miss fell to the Georgia Bulldogs 71-61 on Saturday while on the road.

Although the team was ultimately not victorious, Ole Miss (8-8, 3-6 SEC) had an outstanding night outrebounding the Bulldogs 40-30 in the contest, forcing 19 turnovers.

The Rebels were led on the court by Jarkel Joiner with 14 points, six steals and five rebounds. His fellow backcourt mate Devontae Shuler added 11 points. Robert Allen added 10 points and a team-high six rebounds.

Georgia held the Rebels to a shot percentage of 36.0 from the field.

The Bulldogs were led on the floor by Shavier Wheeler with 13 points, four boards and five assists.

Ole Miss returns home on Tuesday as they play host to the Tennessee Volunteers inside the Pavilion at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2.