Monday, February 1, 2021
SportsBasketballFeatured

Ole Miss Falls at Georgia

0
270

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss fell to the Georgia Bulldogs 71-61 on Saturday while on the road.

Although the team was ultimately not victorious, Ole Miss (8-8, 3-6 SEC) had an outstanding night outrebounding the Bulldogs 40-30 in the contest, forcing 19 turnovers.

The Rebels were led on the court by Jarkel Joiner with 14 points, six steals and five rebounds. His fellow backcourt mate Devontae Shuler added 11 points. Robert Allen added 10 points and a team-high six rebounds.

Georgia held the Rebels to a shot percentage of 36.0 from the field.

The Bulldogs were led on the floor by Shavier Wheeler with 13 points, four boards and five assists.

Ole Miss returns home on Tuesday as they play host to the Tennessee Volunteers inside the Pavilion at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2.

Previous articleHere’s What Ole Miss Baseball Coach Mike Bianco Had to Say at Media Day
Next articleUPDATE: Search Completed at Oxford Walmart; Store Will Remain Closed Tonight

RELATED ARTICLES

Crime Report

UPDATE: Search Completed at Oxford Walmart; Store Will Remain Closed Tonight

Tori Hosey -
UPDATE: At about 8:30 p.m., OPD stated on social media that the search at the Oxford Walmart was completed and the store has been...
Read more
Baseball

Here’s What Ole Miss Baseball Coach Mike Bianco Had to Say at Media Day

Adam Brown -
Ole Miss baseball held its annual media day on Friday as Coach Mike Bianco talked about what can be expected of his 2021 club. The...
Read more
News & Views

University Partners with MSU to Advance Pharmacy Education

Adam Brown -
The University of Mississippi School of Pharmacy is strengthening its Preferred Admissions Program, as Mississippi State University becomes the fifth in-state college to collaborate...
Read more
Headlines

Mayor, 2 Aldermen Still Unopposed in June Election

Alyssa Schnugg -
With one week left to qualify, Mayor Robyn Tannehill and two aldermen are still unopposed in the June municipal election.
Read more
Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles