Kiffin Hires Randall Joyner as Defensive Line Coach

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin hired Randall Joyner as the defensive line coach for the Rebels on Monday.

Joyner comes to Oxford after serving three seasons in the same role at SMU. In 2019, Joyner’s line was part of a defense that ranked No. 1 in the FBS for sacks per game at 3.92 and in the top three in tackles for loss at 8.5.

That season, Joyner mentored second-team All-AAC selection Delontae Scott, who ranked second in the league (16th NCAA) in tackles for loss with 1.4. Scott finished the season with 18.0 TFLs, ranking him second all-time in a season at SMU. His 10.0 sacks placed him fourth on the Mustangs’ single-season list and his career total (18.0) tied him for sixth all-time by a Mustang.



During the 2016 and 2017 seasons, Joyner was a defensive graduate assistant with the Buckeyes, working primarily with the team’s defensive line. Ohio State went 23-4 during his two seasons with a trip to the CFP Semifinals in 2016 and a Big Ten Championship and win in the Cotton Bowl in 2017.

He served in the same capacity during the 2015 season at Hawaii. Joyner’s coaching career began as a volunteer assistant with the Mustangs.



A four-year letter winner at SMU, Joyner played in 50 games registering 240 total tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, six forced fumbles and four interceptions. As a senior, Joyner was a semifinalist for the Campbell Trophy.

