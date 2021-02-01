Monday, February 1, 2021
FeaturedSportsFootball

Kiffin Hires Randall Joyner as Defensive Line Coach

0
133

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin hired Randall Joyner as the defensive line coach for the Rebels on Monday. 

Joyner comes to Oxford after serving three seasons in the same role at SMU. In 2019, Joyner’s line was part of a defense that ranked No. 1 in the FBS for sacks per game at 3.92 and in the top three in tackles for loss at 8.5.

That season, Joyner mentored second-team All-AAC selection Delontae Scott, who ranked second in the league (16th NCAA) in tackles for loss with 1.4. Scott finished the season with 18.0 TFLs, ranking him second all-time in a season at SMU. His 10.0 sacks placed him fourth on the Mustangs’ single-season list and his career total (18.0) tied him for sixth all-time by a Mustang.

During the 2016 and 2017 seasons, Joyner was a defensive graduate assistant with the Buckeyes, working primarily with the team’s defensive line. Ohio State went 23-4 during his two seasons with a trip to the CFP Semifinals in 2016 and a Big Ten Championship and win in the Cotton Bowl in 2017.

He served in the same capacity during the 2015 season at Hawaii. Joyner’s coaching career began as a volunteer assistant with the Mustangs.

A four-year letter winner at SMU, Joyner played in 50 games registering 240 total tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, six forced fumbles and four interceptions. As a senior, Joyner was a semifinalist for the Campbell Trophy.

Staff report

Previous articleOxford Chamber Asking for Donations for Guard, Medical Personnel Giving Vaccinations
Next articleUM Hosting Variety of Events Throughout Black History Month

RELATED ARTICLES

Athletics

LHS Women’s Bowling Will Compete at State Tournament

Adam Brown -
By Marissa McCardellHottyToddy internhottytoddynews@gmail.com The Lafayette High School girls showed no hesitation in becoming dominant in the lanes as they finished runner-up in the bowling...
Read more
Baseball

Ole Miss Catcher Hayden Dunhurst Looks Forward to 2021 Season

Adam Brown -
Ole Miss baseball returns to the diamond in a few short weeks to open its 2021 campaign.  The Rebels have a very talented club returning...
Read more
More News

UM Hosting Variety of Events Throughout Black History Month

Adam Brown -
Eddie S. Glaude Jr., a distinguished scholar of African American studies at Princeton University, will deliver the keynote address for Black History Month observances...
Read more
Business

Oxford Chamber Asking for Donations for Guard, Medical Personnel Giving Vaccinations

Alyssa Schnugg -
The Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Foundation is holding a 48-hour “Plash Drive” to collect items to give to National Guardsmen and the medical personnel who are providing COVID-19 vaccinations.
Read more
Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles