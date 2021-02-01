UM Hosting Variety of Events Throughout Black History Month

Eddie S. Glaude Jr., a distinguished scholar of African American studies at Princeton University, will deliver the keynote address for Black History Month observances Feb. 9 at the University of Mississippi.

Glaude’s virtual address, “Begin Again: James Baldwin’s America and Its Urgent Lessons for Our Own,” begins at 5 p.m. on Zoom. To register and receive the link, click here.

Baldwin was an American novelist, playwright, essayist, poet and activist. His essays, collected in “Notes from A Native Son,” explore intricacies of racial, sexual and class distinctions in the Western society of the United States during the mid-20th century.

“This title and the focus of his lecture is Dr. Glaude’s most recent book.,” said Sarah Piñón, assistant director of cross-cultural engagement and programs in UM’s Center for Inclusion and Cross-Cultural Engagement. “His most well-known books, ‘Democracy in Black: How Race Still Enslaves the American Soul’ and ‘In a Shade of Blue: Pragmatism and the Politics of Black America,’ take a wide look at black communities, the difficulties of race in the United States and the challenges our democracy faces.”

A native of Moss Point, Glaude is the James S. McDonnell Distinguished University Professor and chair of African American studies at Princeton. He is also the former president of the American Academy of Religion.

Norris “EJ” Edney III, director of the Center for Inclusion and Cross-Cultural Engagement, said he hopes that all members of the university community will take advantage of the programs.

“There is a lot of great work going on at UM that centers diversity, equity and inclusion,” Edney said. “The purpose of “All In. All Year.” is to make sure people know about that transformative work and to make sure we are celebrating the assets that come with the diversity of identity at UM all throughout the year.”

Other scheduled events include:

Feb. 1: Viewing of the film “I’m Not Racist … Am I?” and conversation with the director and producer at 6 p.m. The film is free to watch at this link. “I’m Not Racist … Am I?” is a feature documentary about how the next generation is going to confront racism. The free event sponsored by the Mississippi Humanities Council in partnership with the Oxford Film Festival and the Center for Inclusion and Cross-Cultural Engagement.

Feb. 2: Spring 2021 Pride Camp featuring Jonathan P. Higgins (DoctorJonPaul). Workshop at 4-5:30 p.m. and dialogue at 6-7:30 p.m. Higgins, a professor, speaker, freelance journalist, thought leader and media critic, holds a doctorate in educational justice and often writes and lectures about what liberation means for queer Black people and how to help them not just survive, but thrive.

Feb. 25: Black Power at UM Task Force Presentation at 3 p.m. and Black Power at UM Lasting Impact Mixer at 6:30 p.m. The presentation will highlight the ongoing efforts and progress of the task force. The mixer is an opportunity to focus on the enduring impact of the 1970 protest and will be led by UM students, Black Student Union President Nick Crasta and Associated Student Body President Joshua Mannery. Both events are sponsored by the Division of Diversity and Community Engagement.

For a full list of spring “All In. All Year.” events, visit here.

By Edwin B. Smith