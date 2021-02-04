Ole Miss vs. No. 14 Kentucky- Game Preview

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Ole Miss women’s basketball team will welcome No. 14 Kentucky into the Pavilion on Thursday night for some SEC hoops action. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. on the SEC Network+.

Kentucky (13-4, 6-3 SEC) rolls into the Pavilion after a 61-55 victory over the Missouri Tigers. The Wildcats were led in scoring by Rhyne Howard with 22 points. Howard averages 19.3 points per game.

The Wildcats held Missouri to 5.6% shooting from beyond the arc and scored 19 points off turnovers.

Ole Miss (7-7, 1-7 SEC) enters after an overtime loss of 75-66 to LSU in overtime. The Rebels were in control for 35 minutes, but the Tigers made a late fourth-quarter charge to force extra time.

Coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin’s squad was led by Donnetta Johnson 18 points while Sharkira Austin and Madison Scott both posted 12 points.

The Rebels face a difficult gauntlet ahead throughout their SEC season. However, the Rebels still have an advantage with a strong defense. The team holds the NCAA’s No. 2 “future strength of schedule” ranking against SEC schools that hold an average NET rating of 22.0 and a combined record of 76-21 (.784).

Tonight will be the 43rd all-time meeting between the two schools. Ole Miss leads the series 23-19. The Wildcats won last season 94-52 in Oxford.