Ole Miss vs. No. 14 Kentucky- Game Preview

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
The Ole Miss women’s basketball team will welcome No. 14 Kentucky into the Pavilion on Thursday night for some SEC hoops action. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. on the SEC Network+.

Kentucky (13-4, 6-3 SEC) rolls into the Pavilion after a 61-55 victory over the Missouri Tigers. The Wildcats were led in scoring by Rhyne Howard with 22 points. Howard averages 19.3 points per game.

The Wildcats held Missouri to 5.6% shooting from beyond the arc and scored 19 points off turnovers.

Ole Miss (7-7, 1-7 SEC) enters after an overtime loss of 75-66 to LSU in overtime. The Rebels were in control for 35 minutes, but the Tigers made a late fourth-quarter charge to force extra time.

Coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin’s squad was led by Donnetta Johnson 18 points while Sharkira Austin and Madison Scott both posted 12 points.

The Rebels face a difficult gauntlet ahead throughout their SEC season. However, the Rebels still have an advantage with a strong defense. The team holds the NCAA’s No. 2 “future strength of schedule” ranking against SEC schools that hold an average NET rating of 22.0 and a combined record of 76-21 (.784).

Tonight will be the 43rd all-time meeting between the two schools. Ole Miss leads the series 23-19. The Wildcats won last season 94-52 in Oxford.

Latest articles