Ole Miss vs. Auburn- Game Preview

Ole Miss will head to Auburn, Alabama, to tangle with the Tigers on Saturday afternoon. Tipoff for this SEC clash is set for 3 p.m. on ESPN2.

Ole Miss (9-8, 4-6 SEC) comes into the matchup after a 52-50 victory over No. 10 Tennessee at home on Tuesday night. The win was the third victory over a top 15 opponent in three seasons under head coach Kermit Davis.

The Rebels have held five opponents to 50 points or less this season, and the team is 8-0 when holding their opponents to under 40 percent shooting from the floor.

This season, Ole Miss is the only team in the country to have four 1,000 point scorers in Dimencio Vaughn (1,266), Devontae Shuler (1,160), Romello White (1,097) and Jarkel Joiner (1,029).

Auburn (10-9, 4-6 SEC) enters following back-to-back losses to No. 2 Baylor (84-72) and Georgia (91-86).

The Tigers are led in scoring by freshman Sharife Cooper, who is averaging 21.0 ppg through the eight contests he has appeared in this season. His teammates Allen Flanigan (13.9 ppg), Justin Powell (11.7 ppg) and Jaylin Williams (11.0) also average double figures.

This season, Auburn leads the country in blocks with 117 on the season averaging 6.2 per contest.

When the ball is tipped off, it will be a month since the two last met in Oxford where Ole Miss won 72-61. The Rebels were led by Khadim Sy off the bench with 13 points. The Tigers lead 77-63 in the all-time series.

