Friday, February 5, 2021
SportsBasketballFeatured

Ole Miss vs. Auburn- Game Preview

0
139

Ole Miss will head to Auburn, Alabama, to tangle with the Tigers on Saturday afternoon. Tipoff for this SEC clash is set for 3 p.m. on ESPN2.

Ole Miss (9-8, 4-6 SEC) comes into the matchup after a 52-50 victory over No. 10 Tennessee at home on Tuesday night. The win was the third victory over a top 15 opponent in three seasons under head coach Kermit Davis.

The Rebels have held five opponents to 50 points or less this season, and the team is 8-0 when holding their opponents to under 40 percent shooting from the floor.

This season, Ole Miss is the only team in the country to have four 1,000 point scorers in Dimencio Vaughn (1,266), Devontae Shuler (1,160), Romello White (1,097) and Jarkel Joiner (1,029).

Auburn (10-9, 4-6 SEC) enters following back-to-back losses to No. 2 Baylor (84-72) and Georgia (91-86).

The Tigers are led in scoring by freshman Sharife Cooper, who is averaging 21.0 ppg through the eight contests he has appeared in this season. His teammates Allen Flanigan (13.9 ppg), Justin Powell (11.7 ppg) and Jaylin Williams (11.0) also average double figures.

This season, Auburn leads the country in blocks with 117 on the season averaging 6.2 per contest.

When the ball is tipped off, it will be a month since the two last met in Oxford where Ole Miss won 72-61. The Rebels were led by Khadim Sy off the bench with 13 points. The Tigers lead 77-63 in the all-time series.

Staff report

Previous articleOle Miss’ Shakira Austin Tabbed to Top-10 List for Lisa Leslie Award
Next articleOle Miss Baseball Scrimmage Open to Public

RELATED ARTICLES

Government

Three Toss Hats Into Mayoral Race; Qualification Period Ends

Alyssa Schnugg -
Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill will face two other opponents vying for the office of mayor in June.
Read more
Baseball

Ole Miss Baseball Scrimmage Open to Public

Adam Brown -
The No. 4 Ole Miss baseball team will return to the diamond of Swayze Field on Saturday for an intrasquad scrimmage where fans can...
Read more
Basketball

Ole Miss’ Shakira Austin Tabbed to Top-10 List for Lisa Leslie Award

Adam Brown -
Ole Miss women’s basketball junior Shakira Austin has been tabbed as one of the Top-10 candidates for the 2021 Lisa Leslie Award, released by...
Read more
Government

Oxford Leaders Considering Updated Sound Ordinance

Alyssa Schnugg -
Currently, the city's ordinance says no amplified sound is allowed outdoors, which the Board and Mayor Robyn Tannehill admitted is not enforced and that the Board has approved several requests from event organizers in the past asking for amplified sound at their events
Read more
Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles