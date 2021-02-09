Tuesday, February 9, 2021
Ole Miss Adds Linebacker Chance Campbell to Roster

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin and his staff picked up defensive tackle Chance Campbell from the Maryland Terrapins out of the transfer portal on Monday.

Campbell heads to Oxford after playing three seasons as a linebacker for the Terrapins where he played in 21 games as a freshman and sophomore. The Towson, Maryland native recorded 64 tackles and one interception.

Campbell is coming off his junior season with Maryland in which he was named All-Big Ten honorable mention as he averaged 11 tackles per game, ranking third in the conference. 

Campbell is joining returning Rebels Lakia Henry, MoMo Sanogo and Jacquez Jones in the linebacker core.

