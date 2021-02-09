Tuesday, February 9, 2021
Ole Miss’ Devontae Shuler Named SEC Co-Player of the Week

0
199

Ole Miss senior guard Devontae Shuler was tabbed as the SEC Co-Player of the Week on Monday following wins over No. 10 Tennessee and Auburn last week.

Shuler earned the honor for the first time in his career, coming through in the clutch to lead Ole Miss to a pair of huge SEC victories last week. First, Shuler recorded team-highs in points (15) and rebounds (7) to propel the Rebels to an upset victory over No. 10 Tennessee (Feb. 2). Late in the second half, he went on his own 7-0 run to flip a three-point deficit into a four-point lead, one Ole Miss would not relinquish.

Against Auburn on Saturday, Shuler hit the game-winner with 0.2 seconds left in overtime. He finished the day with a season-high 26 points, 23 of them coming in the second half and overtime, Shuler led a comeback in which the Rebels trailed by as many as 14 points in the second half. He also dished out a team-high four assists, grabbed six rebounds, and produced his ninth multi-steal game of the season. In the win over the Tigers, Shuler moved to fourth on the Ole Miss all-time list for career steals as well as cracked the career top 10 for three-pointers made.  

On the season, Shuler leads Ole Miss in scoring (15.5 ppg), assists (3.6 apg) and steals (1.7 spg). The Irmo, South Carolina, native finds himself in the SEC’s top 10 in all three categories, while also ranking fourth in assist/turnover ratio (1.6) and sixth in three-pointers made per game (2.0). He has produced six 20-point games throughout his senior campaign, including three in conference play.

Shuler shares this week’s accolade with Missouri guard Dru Smith who the Rebels play host to on Wednesday night inside the Pavilion. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. on SEC Network.

