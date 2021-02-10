Wednesday, February 10, 2021
FeaturedHeadlinesNews & Views

Oxford to Add $10 Assessment to Municipal Court Fines

0
266

By Alyssa Schnugg
News editor
alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Court fees issued for misdemeanor offenses and violations of city codes will soon increase by $10.

On Monday, the Oxford Board of Aldermen approved a request from Municipal Judge Hal Neilson to add an additional $10 assessment to court fees.

Neilson told the Board that state laws allow municipal courts to charge up to $50 in assessments. The Oxford Municipal Court has a current $10 court assessment that goes toward furniture, computers, and other equipment needed for the Court to perform its duties.

“That leaves us with a $40 buffer,” Neilson said.

Neilson said an Attorney General’s opinion allows courts to assess $10 to help defray the cost of salaries for prosecutors and public defenders, as long as those attorneys are assigned to that case.

“Our prosecutor automatically works on every case, so we’re covered there,” he said.

Neilson said the $10 assessment will pay for about three salaries per year.

The Municipal Court handles violations of city ordinances and state misdemeanor charges.

Previous articleThird Oxford Alderman Candidate Withdraws Due to AG Opinion
Next articlePositive Vaccine Side Effects: Hugging and Herd Immunity

RELATED ARTICLES

Crime Report

Man Faces Charges for Vehicle Burglaries at Laundromat

Alyssa Schnugg -
An Oxford man was arrested for allegedly burglarizing several vehicles at a local laundromat.
Read more
Basketball

Ole Miss Hosts No. 10 Missouri on the Hardwood

Adam Brown -
Ole Miss returns to action this evening inside the Pavilion as they host No. 10 Missouri Tigers. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. on the SEC Network.
Read more
Contributors

Positive Vaccine Side Effects: Hugging and Herd Immunity

Adam Brown -
I'm not a hugger. My mom was one; my dad was not. My husband is. I hug my husband, yes, and my daughters. But...
Read more
Government

Third Oxford Alderman Candidate Withdraws Due to AG Opinion

Alyssa Schnugg -
A recent opinion by Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch has prompted a third candidate to drop from the Oxford Board of Alderman election.
Read more
Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles