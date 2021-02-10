Oxford to Add $10 Assessment to Municipal Court Fines

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Court fees issued for misdemeanor offenses and violations of city codes will soon increase by $10.

On Monday, the Oxford Board of Aldermen approved a request from Municipal Judge Hal Neilson to add an additional $10 assessment to court fees.

Neilson told the Board that state laws allow municipal courts to charge up to $50 in assessments. The Oxford Municipal Court has a current $10 court assessment that goes toward furniture, computers, and other equipment needed for the Court to perform its duties.

“That leaves us with a $40 buffer,” Neilson said.

Neilson said an Attorney General’s opinion allows courts to assess $10 to help defray the cost of salaries for prosecutors and public defenders, as long as those attorneys are assigned to that case.

“Our prosecutor automatically works on every case, so we’re covered there,” he said.

Neilson said the $10 assessment will pay for about three salaries per year.

The Municipal Court handles violations of city ordinances and state misdemeanor charges.