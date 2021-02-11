Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Hits the Road to Face the Crimson Tide

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Ole Miss women’s basketball team returns to the court this evening as they travel to Tuscaloosa, Alabama to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide. Tipoff is slated for 6 p.m. on SEC Network+.

Ole Miss (8-7, 2-7 SEC) is coming off of a 72-60 victory over No. 14 Kentucky last Thursday night inside the Pavilion. The Rebels were led by Shakira Austin with 21 points and 12 rebounds as she recorded her 20th career double-double.

Coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin’s squad dominated the glass against the Wildcats 49-34 and outscored Kentucky 42-20 in the paint.

“Extremely grateful for our players having resilience and not breaking,” McPhee-McCuin said following the game. “I thought that they put together 40 minutes.”

The win marked the second time in the Coach Yo-era that the Rebels have taken down a nationally-ranked Kentucky team (Jan. 13, 2019; 55-49).

Alabama (12-5, 5-5 SEC) enters after losing to No. 25 Georgia 83-76 in overtime. This season, the Crimson Tide is led by Jasmine Walker who averages 20 points and 10 rebounds a game. She is also the top three-point shooter at .414.

Alabama’s offense ranks second in the league at free-throw shooting (.753) and threes per game (8.1). The offense also ranks fourth in scoring offense at 75.3 ppg and assist/turnover ratio (1.1).

When the ball is tipped up tonight it will be the 62th game between the two teams.

Alabama is on a six-game winning streak against Ole Miss, although the Rebels lead the series at 34-27. In the last meeting, on Feb. 2, 2020, Ole Miss lost by one point, 57-56.