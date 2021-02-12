Friday, February 12, 2021
Rebels Take Winning Streak to South Carolina

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss takes a three-game winning streak on the road this weekend as they travel to Columbia, South Carolina, to face the South Carolina Gamecocks. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. on SEC Network. 

Ole Miss (11-8, 6-6 SEC) is coming off an 80-59 win over No. 10 Missouri on Wednesday night. The Rebels were led by junior Jarkel Joiner. 

Over the past three contests, Coach Kermit Davis’ squad has defeated two top-ten teams, Missouri and Tennessee.

Senior guard Shuler returns to his home state of South Carolina on Saturday. The Irmo, South Carolina native, played AAU basketball with Ja Morant and Zion Williamson. 

South Carolina (5-8, 3-6 SEC) enters after a narrow 81-78 loss to Alabama on Tuesday. 

This season, the Gamecocks have had eight games either canceled or postponed due to issues with COVID-19. 

South Carolina junior guard A.J. Lawson leads the team in scoring (17.5 ppg) and steals (1.5 spg). Nearly knocking down a trio of threes per game, Lawson paces the SEC in threes made.

The Gamecocks are crashing the glass, pulling down 14.1 offensive rebounds per game to lead the SEC and rank fifth nationally.

When the ball is tipped up it will be the 42nd meeting between the two schools. The Rebels hold a slim lead on the series 21-20 over South Carolina. Last February, Ole Miss won 84-70. 

