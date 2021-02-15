Winter Storm Wreaking Havoc as Heavy Sleet Covers Oxford

Freezing rain, sleet and snow have caused Oxford to essentially shut down Monday morning, and it’s only going to get worse, according to the National Weather Service.

At 9:30 this morning, the temperature in Lafayette County registered at just 14 degrees with the windchill making it feel as low as 2 degrees. Winds are at about 10 to 15 mph.

Thus far, the NWS is calling for 2 to 4 inches of snow and sleet for Lafayette County. The sleet is expected to give way to snow at about 1 p.m. today.

Tonight, the low is expected to hit 3 degrees with the windchill making it feel more like -7 degrees.

Local law enforcement agencies are urging everyone to stay off the roads if possible and both the Oxford Police Department and the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department have reported multiple vehicle wrecks over the weekend into this morning.

The Lafayette County Fire Department has been posting regular road condition updates, and it’s not looking pretty.

Most businesses are closed as are schools, including the University of Mississippi.

As of 9:30 a.m., Oxford Utilities and North East Power were not reporting outages.

Oxford Utilities water/sewer customers are urged to take preventative measures to keep pipes from freezing, including leaving faucets dripping and opening cabinets to allow warmer air to circulate around the pipes.

The city of Oxford has opened a temporary emergency shelter at the Oxford Activity Center for anyone who needs a warm place to wait out the storm. Transportation can be arranged if needed by calling the Oxford Police Department at 662-232-2400.

The sun is expected to make an appearance on Tuesday. No snow or sleet is expected Tuesday but temperatures will remain cold, with a high near 23 and a low of 13 degrees.

But don’t put away those snow boots just yet.

Sleet and snow are expected to return Wednesday and Thursday, with a slight chance of snow before noon on Wednesday then snow, rain, freezing rain and sleet the rest of the day into the night with an inch of snow expected overnight.

On Thursday, snow, freezing rain and sleet returns for most of the day, and then slowly moving out Thursday night.

The sun will return on Friday and temperatures will begin climbing above freezing with Sunday having an expected high of 50 degrees.