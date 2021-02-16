Ole Miss vs. LSU Moved to Thursday

Due to the winter weather conditions in Oxford, the Ole Miss vs. LSU basketball game set for Wednesday at 8 p.m. has been moved to Thursday by the Southeastern Conference office.

The Rebels will now take the court against the LSU Tigers on February 18 at 4 p.m. on SEC Network.

This matchup creates another Quadrant 1 opportunity for the Rebels as they make a push towards an NCAA Tournament berth. LSU is currently ranked 26th in the NET, while Ole Miss sits at No. 55. The Rebels enter the contest with four straight victories, the SEC’s longest active winning streak.

Staff Report