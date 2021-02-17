The 2021 Oxford Film Festival Announces Film Lineup

LABYRINTH, REUNION, WITHOUT GETTING KILLED OR CAUGHT





The 2021 Oxford Film Festival (March 24-28, April 1-30) recently announced its lineup of official selections for the 18th annual edition of the popular film festival. This year’s festival will be a hybrid presentation including an open-air outdoor theater, drive-ins, and a full month of virtual screenings.

The premiere-rich schedule will showcase 158 films, including 33 features (15 narrative films and 18 documentaries), 115 short films (narrative, documentary, LGBTQIA+, ambition and experimental, student, and Mississippi-based productions), 19 music videos, and 11 projected artworks, as well as five scripts selected for an audience vote to win $1000 and mentorship by producer John Norris (Ma, Get On Up).

On March 24-28, screenings will be held in the Oxford Commons area (inside open-air tents), Malco Outdoor Cinema and a special drive-in at the Oxford High School. From April 1-30, virtual cinema screenings will be offered via Eventive.

The Oxford Film Festival is working to put in place procedures and protocols in order to prioritize the safety of its staff, attending filmmakers and film fans. However, those in charge of the festival also understand the need to allay any fears or concerns the community might have with attending an event like the film festival.

“As we continue to prepare for next month’s film festival, we want to be very clear about the aggressive steps we are taking in order to make our film festival safe so our patrons can begin to get back to enjoying the movie-going experience in the company of other people again,” said Executive Director Melanie Addington. “Therefore, we are being very careful with a measured approach utilizing the open-air theater we have designed specifically for this purpose – with safety always first, so we all can enjoy one of the best group of films we have ever had this year. We have spent the past year safely providing films via drive-in and will include that experience in this year’s festival. We will monitor COVID and weather concerns and will make changes as needed closer to the event.”

TAHARA

Two of the “Spotlight” films scheduled to be featured are Anne Rapp’s documentary Horton Foote: The Road to Home, and Olivia Peace’s wry coming-of-age comedy Tahara. There will also be a special screening of Mississippi native Jim Henson’s Labyrinth in honor of its 25th anniversary. The movie, starring David Bowie and Jennifer Connolly, about a teenage girls challenge to save her little brother from the Goblin King, will only be available for in-person attendees.

Vanessa Roth’s Liberation Heroes: The Last Eyewitnesses, about veterans of WWII describing their experiences in the war and showing the parallels to challenges we face today, is sponsored by the Jewish Federation of Oxford and will be presented with a panel of documentary filmmakers discussing the use of archival footage at the physical festival.

Regarding the narrative features in Oxford’s lineup this year, programmer Greta Hagen-Richardson, said, “The events of the past year have required that filmmakers and festivals alike find creative and innovative avenues for storytelling. With a Narrative Feature lineup composed almost exclusively of filmmaker submissions, we spent the year truly embracing our role as a Discovery festival. Our filmmakers have taken limited resources and made exciting, fresh, and compelling work for our audience. The unique perspectives presented speak to who we are as a community in a time when circumstances have forced us to exist separately.”

MURDER BURY WIN, WOMEN IS LOSERS

Among the films selected for the narrative competition include the previously announced Dramarama, directed by Jonathan Wysocki, Megan Petersen and Hannah Black’s Drought, and I-Fan Wang’s Get the Hell Out. Joining those films in competition are; Michael Lovan’s Murder Bury Win, about three friends who have created a unique board game; Jake Mahaffy’s Reunion, (and Memphis producer Adam Hohenberg) a terrifying tale about a pregnant woman’s experiences after returning to her recently deceased grandparents’ family home to spend time with her estranged mother; and Lisette Feliciano’s Women is Losers, a 60s tale which follows a young catholic school girl’s efforts to survive her difficult home life.

“Oxford’s legendary eclectic culture is reflected in this year’s documentary feature selection providing films for any audience member, in-person or online, said Director of Programming, Donna Kosloskie. “Highlighting LGBTQIA+, and Music and Mississippi stories, the lineup also touches on issues of social justice, community and the power of creativity. An array of internationally renowned festival films and regional premieres round out this collection of progressive, nonfiction storytelling ensuring that the visions and voices on display are just as bold as Oxford itself.”

THE CASTLE ON RED MOUNTAIN, QUEENS OF PAIN





Among the films selected for the documentary competition include; David Delaney Mayer’s The Castle on Red Mountain about sculptor Robert Mihaly who, after 10 years, is returning to finish his biggest project to date: a whimsical 70-foot-high castle; Nathan Clarke’s The Passing On, which follows an undertaker’s efforts to pass along the legacy of Black funeral homes in San Antonio; and Cassie Hay and Amy Winston’s Queens of Pain, which follows the women of the Gotham Girls Roller Derby League; and Rebecca Richman Cohen’s Weed & Wine, which looks at the comparisons and contradictions between France’s revered winemaking traditions and the legal cannabis industry.

Also available only in person is Tamara Saviano and Paul Whitfield’s Without Getting Killed or Caught, which tells the true story of legendary songwriter Guy Clark, who wrote songs while balancing a complicated relationship marriage with his wife, Suzanna, and his friend, singer-songwriter Townes Van Zandt.

MAMA GLORIA, SUBLET





Highlights among the expanded LGBTQIA+ program at the Oxford Film festival this year are; Lisa Donato’s festival favorite, Gossamer Folds, about a young boy with an unhappy home life who seeks solace in an unexpected friendship with a transgender woman who lives next door; Eytan Fox’s Sublet, about a New York Times writer who goes to Tel Aviv to write an article on the heels of a personal tragedy.; Luchina Fisher’s Mama Gloria, about Chicago’s Black transgender icon Gloria Allen; and Aisling Chin-yee and Chase Koynt’s No Ordinary Man, which looks at the legacy of Billy Tipton, a 20th Century American jazz musician and trans icon.

KEYBOARD FANTASIES: THE BEVERLY GLENN-COPELAND STORY,

5000 SPACE ALIENS





Virtual only special screenings include Posy Dixon’s Keyboard Fantasies; The Beverly Glenn-Copeland Story, which focuses on the black trans musician following the rediscovery of his 1986 album Keyboard Fantasies and Ryan Spahn’s Nora Highland, which follows the casting process of a notable gay character in an upcoming Broadway revival. A virtual panel discussion on queer representation in movies will follow the screening of Nora Highland.

The first-ever feature for the projections category includes the world premiere of Scott Bateman’s animated experimental feature film 5000 Space Aliens and will be presented on the Malco Commons outdoors on Friday night for free alongside other select projections projects. Other films in the category will be exhibited the entire week of the festival at the Powerhouse Community Arts Center for free. Audiences can walk up or drive by to participate.

To buy passes or tickets or find more information, please go to: https://www.oxfordfilmfest.com/.

Tickets are now on sale for both physical and virtual screenings. Closing night screenings and panel discussions will be announced at a later date. COVID-19 restrictions and rules are listed on the website.

2021 Oxford Film Festival’s Official Selections

SPOTLIGHT FILMS AND SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS

Horton Foote: The Road to Home

Director: Anne Rapp

Country: USA, Run Time: 77 min.

Horton Foote: The Road To Home is a documentary that chronicles the creative journey of acclaimed Texas writer Horton Foote through his own eyes and voice at the end of his life.

Keyboard Fantasies: The Beverly Glenn-Copeland Story

Director: Posy Dixon

Country: United Kingdom Run Time: 63 min.

After his 1986 album Keyboard Fantasies is rediscovered, a black trans musician recounts his life as an out queer person and performer from the 60s to the present.

Labyrinth (1996)

Director: Jim Henson

Country: USA, Run Time: 101 min

Sixteen-year-old Sarah is given thirteen hours to solve a labyrinth and rescue her baby brother Toby when her wish for him to be taken away is granted by the Goblin King Jareth.

Liberation Heroes: The Last Eyewitnesses Regional Premiere

in association with USC Shoah Foundation

Director: Vanessa Roth

Country: USA, Run Time: 42 min

Heroic World War II veterans vividly share their liberation journeys, drawing parallels between the past and the present.

Nora Highland

Director: Ryan Spahn

Country: USA Run Time: 63 min.

Nora Highland follows the casting process of a notable gay character in an upcoming Broadway revival and explores the phenomenon of straight performers being lauded for their work in queer roles. Adapted from a play of the same name this is a damning look at how and why over 60 straight/cis actors have been Oscar nominated for playing queer roles while only one queer actor has been Oscar nominated for doing the same.

Tahara

Director: Olivia Peace

Country: USA, Run Time: 82 min

A queer, coming-of-age drama set in Rochester, New York, about an anxious teen girl who is manipulated into a romantic encounter with her best friend during the funeral service of their former Hebrew school classmate.

They Found Me: Vengeance

Director: Bill Perry

Country: USA, Run Time: 70 min

The Nebulonians are an advanced alien species that have come to earth to conquer and destroy all humans. They have created a race of hybrid clones to infiltrate a human society called the X Models.

NARRATIVE FEATURES

Bastard’s Crossing

Director: Travis Mills

Country: USA, Run Time: 95 min

Bastard’s Crossing tells the story of Cam Talcutt, a man who won a trading post in a card game. Now, he’s stuck in the wilderness trying to run it when he learns the freight company who supplies his store won’t be coming anymore. Mississippi Feature Competition.

Dramarama

Director: Jonathan Wysocki

Country: USA, Run Time: 91 min

In 1994, a closeted teen struggles to part ways with his 4 high school drama friends at their final murder mystery party before they leave for college. LGBTQIA+ Feature Competition.

Drought

Directors: Megan Petersen, Hannah Black

Country: USA, Run Time: 84 min

It’s 1993 and North Carolina is experiencing a historic drought, but autistic teen Carl, fascinated by weather, predicts that a storm will soon hit nearby while his sister Sam crafts a plan to help him chase the storm. Narrative Feature Competition.

Get The Hell Out Regional Premiere

Director: I-Fan Wang

Country: Taiwan, Run Time: 95 min.

Taiwan’s parliament turns deadly when a virus transforms politicians into ravenous zombie mutants. Narrative Features Competition.

Gossamer Folds

Director: Lisa Donato

Country: USA, Run Time: 96 min

A young boy with an unhappy home life seeks solace in an unexpected friendship with his next-door neighbor, a trans woman named Gossamer. LGBTQIA+ Feature Competition.

Murder Bury Win Regional Premiere

Director: Michael Lovan

Country: USA, Run Time: 90 min

Three friends have created a board game, Murder Bury Win, and they think it has what it takes to become a best seller on the indie charts. Narrative Feature Competition.

Reunion

Director: Jake Mahaffy

Country: New Zealand, Run Time: 90 min

A pregnant woman returns to her recently deceased grandparents’ family home to spend time with her estranged mother. What begins as a reunion turns terrifying. Narrative Feature Competition.

Sublet Regional Premiere

Director: Eytan Fox

Country: USA, Israel, Run Time: 90 min

Michael, a travel columnist for The New York Times, goes to Tel Aviv to write an article after suffering a tragedy. LGBTQIA+ Feature Competition.

Women is Losers

Director: Lissette Feliciano

Country: USA, Run Time: 84 min

In 1960s San Francisco, bright and talented catholic school girl Celina Guerrera (Once Upon a Tine in Hollywood’s Lorenza Izzo) survives a difficult home life by following the rules. Narrative Feature Competition.

DOCUMENTARY FEATURES

Bleeding Audio Regional Premiere

Director: Chelsea Christer

Country: USA, Run Time: 91 min.

From inspiring triumphs to heartbreaking setbacks, Bleeding Audio relives the explosive career of the Matches and explores what it means to succeed in the digital age of music. Music Documentary Competition.

The Castle on Red Mountain

Director: David Delaney Mayer

Country: USA, Run Time: 55 min

The Castle on Red Mountain is a documentary about a sculptor named Robert Mihaly who is returning to finish his biggest project to date: a whimsical 70-foot-high castle that he abandoned a decade earlier. Documentary Features Competition.

Hungry to Learn

Director: Geeta Gandbhir

Country: USA, Run Time: 84 min

Produced by Soledad O’Brien and directed by Geeta Gandbhir, Hungry to Learn shows the faces behind an American crisis — college students so strapped to pay tuition that they don’t have enough money to eat.

In A Different Key

Directors: Caren Zucker, John Donvan

Country: USA, Run Time: 102 min.

A mother tracks down the first person diagnosed with autism, now an elderly man in Mississippi, to learn if his life holds promise for her autistic son. Her journey through autism’s past and present uncovers much cruelty, framed by forces like race, money and privilege, but ultimately leads to hope. Also, Sid Salter, a political columnist is in the cast. Mississippi Feature Competition.

Look Away, Look Away

Director: Patrick O’Connor

Country: USA, Run Time: 89 min

Look Away, Look Away is the story of the fierce 5-year fight over the state flag of Mississippi, the last of the original Confederate states to still have the Rebel flag in its design – a fact that warmed the hearts of many white Mississippians and angered most of their African-American and progressive white neighbors. But this documentary is about more than a flag – it’s about how race, heritage, and long-simmering grievances over the Civil War lead to a reckoning over the meaning of Confederate symbols. Mississippi Feature Competition.

Mama Gloria Regional Premiere

Director: Luchina Fisher

Country: USA, Run Time: 76 min

Meet Mama Gloria. Chicago’s Black transgender icon Gloria Allen, now in her 70s, blazed a trail for trans people like few others before her. LGBTQIA+ Feature Competition.

No Ordinary Man

Directors: Aisling Chin-yee, Chase Koynt

Country: USA, Run Time: 84 min

The legacy of Billy Tipton, a 20th Century American jazz musician and trans icon, is brought to life by a diverse group of contemporary trans artists. LGBTQIA+ Feature Competition.

The Passing On

Director: Nathan Clarke

Country: USA, Run Time: 64 min

Three professions ushered former slaves from poverty to the American dream: preacher, teacher, and undertaker. Now, renowned embalmer James Bryant puts his faith in a new generation to continue the legacy of Black funeral homes in San Antonio, TX. Documentary Feature Competition.

Queens of Pain Regional Premiere

Directors: Cassie Hay, Amy Winston

Country: USA, Run Time: 75 min

An intimate portrait of the athletes of Gotham Girls Roller Derby League, Queens of Pain follows Suzy Hotrod, Evilicious, and Captain Smack Sparrow, as they face the constraints of being a woman in America playing the sport they love. Documentary Feature Competition.

Rap Squad

Director: Nathan Willis

Country: USA. Run Time: 55 min.

Rap Squad is an intimate verité documentary about student hip hop artists who seek healing for themselves and justice for their Delta community through their music.

Surviving the Silence Regional Premiere

Director: Cindy L. Abel

Country: USA, Run Time: 79 min.

Years before Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell, Colonel Patsy Thompson presided over the board that dismissed Colonel Margarethe Cammermeyer for being a lesbian, forcing her to confront her own secret and moral dilemma: she too was a lesbian.

Uprooted – The Journey of Jazz Dance

Director: Khadifa Wong

Country: USA, Run Time: 94 min.

Uprooted – The Journey of Jazz Dance is a feature-length documentary celebrating the history, lineage, and future progressions of jazz dance. With special appearances by Debbie Allen, George Faison, Chita Rivera, Camille, A. Brown and Thomas F. DeFrantz.

Music Documentary Competition.

Vinyl Nation

Directors: Kevin Smokler, Christopher Boone

Country: USA, Run Time; 92 min

Vinyl Nation is a documentary dig into the resurgence of vinyl records, the diversification of vinyl fans, and the connective power of music. Music Documentary Competition.

Weed & Wine

Director: Rebecca Richman Cohen

Country: USA, France, Run Time: 89 min

Weed & Wine interweaves stories, urging comparisons and teasing out contradictions between France’s revered winemaking traditions and the artisan culture emerging alongside the legal cannabis industry. Documentary Feature Competition.

Without Getting Killed or Caught Regional Premiere

Directors: Tamara Saviano, Paul Whitfield

Country: USA, Run Time: 95 min

Without Getting Killed or Caught is the true story of Guy Clark, the dean of Texas songwriters, who struggles to write poetic, yet indelible songs while balancing a complicated marriage with his wife, Suzanna, and a deep friendship with singer-songwriter Townes Van Zandt, on whom Susanna forged a passionate dependence.

Music Documentary Competition.

SHORT FILMS

Fuil descriptions of the shorts are available at https://2021oxff.eventive.org/welcome.

NARRATIVE SHORTS COMPETITION

1-800-D-DIRECT

Director: Clare Macdonald

Country: UK, Run Time: 11 min

3:14PM

Director: I Fu Chen

Country: USA, Run Time: 19 min

A Cthulhu Story

Director: Zhidong Yi

Country: USA, Run Time: 13 min

Beyond Saving

Director: Kryzz Gautier

Country: USA, Run Time: 9 min

Birdie Regional Premiere

Director: Çağatay Ulusoy

Country: Turkey, Run Time: 20 min

Brief Survey

Director: Dava Whisenant

Country: USA, Run Time: 3 min

Brown With Blue

Director: Christian Nolan Jones

Country: USA, Run Time: 22 min

Charon Regional Premiere

Director: Yannick Karcher

Country: France, Run Time: 16 min

Clave

Director: Alex Argiles

Country: USA, Run Time: 15 min

David

Director: Zachary Woods

Country: USA, Run Time: 12 min

Fenestra

Director: Jason Sheedy

Country: USA, Run Time: 4 min

Freeze

Director: Maya Albanese

Country: USA, Run Time: 14 min

Hello From Taiwan

Director: Tiffany Frances

Country: USA, Run Time: 16 min

Imminent

Director: Tophersimon

Country: USA, Run Time: 8 min

Jack and Jo Don’t Want to Die

Director: Kantú Lentz

Country: USA, Run Time: 20 min

Little Con Lili

Director: Gabriela Garcia Medina

Country: USA, Run Time: 9 min

Miss Fortunate

Director: Ella Jones

Country: UK, Run Time: 15 min

The Mother Regional Premiere

Director: Hope Olaidé Wilson

Country: USA, Run Time: 8 min

Mother Tongue

Director: Jessica Li

Country: Australia, Run Time: 12 min

Mountain Of Light

Director: Aashish Gadhvi

Country: UK, Run Time: 16 min

Natives

Director: R Jason Rawlings

Country: USA, Run Time: 12 min

One Sweet Night

Director: Daniel Pfeffer

Country: USA, Run Time: 19 min

Pharmacopeia

Director: Tania Taiwo

Country: USA, Run Time: 5 min

Pieces of Me

Director: Julia Max

Country: USA, Run Time: 15 min

The Recess

Director: Navid Nikkhah Azad

Country: Iran, Run Time: 12 min

Standing Woman

Director: Tony Hipwell

Country: UK, Run Time: 15 min

Standstill

Director: Katia Shannon

Country: Cape Verde, Run Time: 13 min

Swim to Steven Regional Premiere

Director: Amy French

Country: USA, Run Time: 15 min

There Was No One Here We Knew

Director: Khaula Malik

Country: USA, Run Time: 10 min

Three Men Named Mantas

Director: James Mackenzie

Country: USA, Run Time: 11 min

Untitled Post-Baby Project

Director: Lorna Street Dopson

Country: USA, Run Time: 15 min

Waves Regional Premiere

Director: Agazi Desta

Country: USA, Run Time: 11 min

DOCUMENTARY SHORTS COMPETITION

A Head Shorter

Director: Sasha Sivan Bortnik

Country: USA, Run Time: 23 min

And Don’t Forget I Love You

Taylor Walker

Country: USA, Run Time: 2 min

As You Can See

Director: Ghada Fikri

Country: Egypt, Run Time: 4 min

Darling Pet Monkey

Director: Jim McDonough

Country: USA, Run Time: 8 min

Dieorama

Director: Kevin Staake

Country: USA, Run Time: 10 min

Dixie

Director: Caroline Rumley

Country: USA, Run Time: 14 min

Fujin

Director: Rachel Makana’aloha O Kauikeolani Nakawatase

Country: USA, Run Time: 6 min

Girl with The D Earring

Director: Lamar Landers

Country: USA, Run Time: 14 min

God’s Plant

Directors: Jeremy Seifert, Malek Asfeer

Country: USA, Run Time: 14 min

Grab My Hand: A Letter to My Dad

Directors: Camrus Johnson, Pedro Piccinini

Country: USA, Run Time: 5 min

The Maroon Bomber

Director: Joshua Thomas

Country: USA, Run Time: 10 min

Modern Whore

Director: Nicole Bazuin

Country: Cape Verde, Run Time: 12 min

Shaun Leonardo: The Freedom to Move Regional Premiere

Director: Nick Ravich

Country: USA, Run Time: 11 min

Snowy

Directors: Kaitlyn Schwalje, Alex Wolf Lewis

Country: USA, Run Time: 13 min

Still Processing

Director: Sophy Romvari

Country: Canada, Run Time: 17 min

Turf Nation

Director: Jun Bae

Country: USA, Run Time: 13 min

Unmarked

Directors: Chris Haley, Brad J. Bennett

Country: USA, Run Time: 27 min

Vanishing Louisiana

Director: Adam Chitayat

Country: USA, Run Time: 8 min

The Water Walker

Director: James Burns

Country: Cape Verde, Run Time: 14 min

FEST FORWARD COMPETITION

A Step into My Wallpaper

Director: Antoine Ceunebroucke

Country: France, Run Time: 13 min

Ang Meron sa Wala (Beyond Nothing)

Director: Arby Laraño

Country: Philippines, Run Time: 13 min

The Beakmann Incident

Director: Jared D. Weiss

Country: USA, Run Time: 3 min

Chor(e)s

Director: Danielle Deadwyler

Country: USA, Run Time: 13 min

Crowded Regional Premiere

Director: Nathania Rubin

Country: Netherlands, Run Time: 4 min

Desert Air

Director: ANDiLAND

Country: USA, Run Time: 108 min

Ex Nihilo Nihil Fit

Director: Eric Butler

Country: USA, Run Time: 14 min

Haiku

Director: Martin Gerigk

Countries: Germany/Japan, Run Time: 17 min

Hop Along Hang On

Director: Cobra Collins

Country: USA, Run Time: 4 min

Ije

Directors: Onyenaturuchi Ogbonnaya, Charles Obioha Ogbonnaya

Country: USA, Run Time: 7 min

Lessons from My Nightmares

Director: Kira Bursky

Country: USA, Run Time: 4 min

Luv U Cuz

Director: Eric Pumphrey

Country: USA, Run Time: 15 min

Malinchista

Director: Flora Rees-Arredondo

Country: USA, Run Time: 6 min

Nobody Gives a Fuck

Director: Asha Susan Alex

Country: India, Run Time: 5 min

Pleasant Valley Drive In

Director: Brian Zahm

Country: USA, Run Time: 2 min

RKLSS

Director: Tank Standing Buffalo

Country: Cape Verde, Run Time: 5 min

Snow Shelter

Director: Robertas Nevecka

Country: Lithuania, Run Time: 16 min

The Winter

Director: Xin Li

Country: Australia, Run Time: 5 min

Three

Director: Soyeon Kim

Country: USA, Run Time: 2 min

LGBTQIA+ SHORTS COMPETITION

Appetite

Director: Stacey Maltin

Country: USA, Run Time: 13 min

Catfish Killer

Director: Gil Hizon, Seth Harrington

Country: USA, Run Time: 13 min

Color Me Blue Regional Premiere

Director: Lucas Camusso

Country: USA, Run Time: 11 min

Drifting

Director: Hanxiong Bo

Countries: USA/China, Run Time: 16 min

The Forgotten Place Regional Premiere

Director: Oscar Rene Lozoya II

Country: USA, Run Time: 12 min

Good Night

Director: Eric Shahinian

Country: USA, Run Time: 11 min

Just a Guy

Director: Shoko Hara

Country: Germany, Run Time: 15 min

Kapaemahu

Director: Hinaleimoana Wong Kalu

Country: USA, Run Time: 8 min

Kiko’s Saints

Director: Manuel Marmier

Country: France, Run Time: 25 min

Kind Of

Director: Noah Schamus

Country: USA, Run Time: 8 min

Light Regional Premiere

Director: Daniel Talbott

Country: USA, Run Time: 12 min

“Love”

Director: Andrea Ashton

Country: USA, Run Time: 4 min

Making Samantha

Directors: T Cooper, Allison Glock-Cooper

Country: USA, Run Time: 10 min

The Meaning of Daisey

Director: Max’ed Deeq

Country: UK, Run Time: 5 min

My Own

Director: Courtney Hope Thérond

Country: USA, Run Time: 12 min

The Paint Wizzard

Directors: Jessie Auritt, Jessica Wolfson

Country: USA, Run Time: 17 min

Polter

Director: Álvaro Vicario

Country: Spain, Run Time: 11 min

Remember That?

Director: Aella Jordan-Edge

Country: UK, Run Time: 11 min

S.A.M

Director: Eyre and Ely

Country: UK, Run Time: 16 min

Tell Me About Orange

Director: Robin Noonan-Price

Country: USA, Run Time: 6 min

Thorns

Directors: Sarah Wisner, Sean Temple

Country: USA, Run Time: 5 min

Vestirse

Director: John E. Kilberg

Country: USA, Run Time: 8 min

Waffle

Director: Carlyn Hudson

Country: USA, Run Time: 11 min

MISSISSIPPI SHORTS COMPETITION

10 Years Over the Horizon

Directors: Elisabetta and Matteo Zengaro

Country: USA, Run Time: 10 min

The Doll Lady

Director: Amile Wilson

Country: USA, Run Time: 13 Min

Dress to Impress

Director: Collin Surbeck

Country: USA, Run Time: 4 min

Genderf*ck Drag

Director: Christina Huff

Country: USA, Run Time: 5 min

The Long Haul

Director: Maggie Bushway

Country: USA, Run Time: 3 min

Mending Mittie’s Tomb

Director: Jonathan Smith

Country: USA, Run Time: 9 mins

Mississippi Yearning

Director: Marcus Black

Country: USA, Run Time: 4 min

Mori World Premiere

Director: Jonathan Breaux

Country: USA, Run Time: 13 mins

Road to Step

Director: Zaire Love

Country: USA, Run Time: 20 min

Smoot’s

Directors: Silas Borelly, Greyson A. Welch

Country: USA, Run Time: 4 min

The Space We Make

Director: Tucker Robbins

Country: USA, Run Time: 13 min

Tahksic

Director: Anquanizia Hall

Country: USA, Run Time: 9 min

We Travel

Directors: Brian Foster, Ethan Payne

Country: USA, Run Time: 13 min

STUDENT SHORTS COMPETITION

El Triste

Director: Manuel Del Valle

Country: Mexico, USA, Run Time: 14 min

Foods For Coping

Director: Zoey Zhao

Country: USA, Run Time: 18 min

Le Prince Oublié

Director: Chloe Aguirre

Country: USA, Run Time: 18 min

Millenium Hour

Director: Adam Bohorquez

Country: USA, Run Time: 6 min

Misfits Regional Premiere

Director: Ciani Rey Walker

Country: USA, Run Time: 18 min

Out of Stock

Director: Bryan Taira

Country: USA, Run Time: 18 min

Sackhead Strikes Out!

Director: Jon Sherin

Country: USA, Run Time: 5 min

Toomsboro

Director: Liam Tangum

Country: USA, Run Time: 14 min

Your Friend, Ranger Doug Regional Premiere

Directors: Claire Jantzen, Sara Rose Nell

Country: USA, Run Time: 17 min

MUSIC VIDEO COMPETITION

8 Minutes & 46 Seconds Regional Premiere

Directors: Aaron Strand, Cooper Bucha, Brady Dunn

Country: USA, Run Time: 3 min

All I Wanted Was You

Director: Randy Ferino

Country: USA, Run Time: 5 min

Canes Creek

Director: Michael Everett

Country: USA, Run Time: 3 min

Confused by Spencer Thomas

Director: Drew McKercher

Country: USA, Run Time: 4 min

Crimson Spectre – Union Made Guillotine

Director: John Rash

Country: USA, Run Time: 2 min

Even the Rats Regional Premiere

Director: Mike Hay

Country: Scotland, UK, Run Time: 6 min

The Great Divide by The Shins Regional Premiere

Director: Paul Trillo

Country: USA, Run Time: 4 min

Infected

Director: Alfonso Cronopio

Country: USA, Run Time: 4 min

Jane by Patrick Jennings

Director: Marsh Nabors

Country: USA, Run Time: 2 min

Memphis as F*ck by Tori WhoDat (feat. Lil Wyte, Frayser Boy & Al Kapone)

Director: Isaiah Conyers

Country: USA, Run Time: 3 min

Night Terrors by Kudoz

Director: Ellie Lee Stayner

Country: USA, Run Time: 3 min

Paw in the Honey

Director: Laura Jean Hocking

Country: USA, Run Time: 3 min

Thru My City by Tori WhoDat (feat. Miscellaneous)

Director: Isaiah Conyers

Country: USA, Run Time: 4 min

Top Knot Turn Up by Madame Gandhi

Director: Justine Raczkiewicz

Country: USA, Run Time: 3 min

Touch Tone Telephone by Lemon Demon

Director: Chris Spargo

Country: UK, Run Time: 4 min

The Trouble with Angels Regional Premiere

Director: Sam Chegini

Country: UK, Run Time: 6 min

The Vacant by American Automatic

Director: Greg Johnson

Country: USA, Run Time: 4 min

Wasteland

Director: Lizbeth Calingasan

Country: Australia, Run Time: 12 min

When I’m Gone

Director: Kalob Adair

Country: USA, Run Time: 3 min

PROJECT(ion)S

5000 Space Aliens World Premiere

Director: Scott Bateman

Country: USA, Run Time: 86 min

A Peculiar Week in My Dream Journal, May 1973 Regional Premiere

Director: Rachel Nakawatase

Country: USA, Run Time: 6 min

The Chair

Director: Ronnie Cramer

Country: USA, Run Time: 7 min

Chatbot Dialogs Regional Premiere

Directors: Marina Landia, Nick Landia, Holly Hudson,

Natasha Stiven, Mike Freedman, Ben Dallimore

Country: UK, Run Time: 5 min

Chattri (Umbrella) Regional Premiere

Director: Sarvshrest Singh

Country: USA, India, Run Time: 1 min.

Connexions

Director: Cendrine Robelin

Country: France, Run Time: 19 min

Homage to Airway Regional Premiere

Director: Sophia Ioannou Gjerding

Country: Denmark, Run Time: 13 min

Lullaby for a Pandemic Regional Premiere

Director: Gwendolyn Audrey Foster

Country: USA, Run Time: 1 min

Qausuittuq

Director: Min Bae

Country: Cape Verde, Run Time: 8 min

Six Positions on Uncertainty

Director: Lionel Popkin

Country: USA, Run Time: 7 min

Whistling Bridge

Director: Sohee Kim

Country: Korea, Run Time: 5 min

SHORT SCREENPLAY COMPETITION

“The Break-App”

Writer: Alison Zatta

Country: USA

“Cochebomba”

Writer: Kantu Lentz

Country: USA

“Lambing”

Writer: Katie McNeice

Country: Ireland

“My Friend”

Writer: Cedric Hill

Country: USA

“Nascent State”

Writer: Beanie Barnes

Country: USA

Courtesy of the Oxford Film Festival