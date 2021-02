The Ole Miss women’s basketball team will take on the No. 18 Arkansas Razorbacks at 6 p.m. on Friday inside the Bud Walton Arena in Arkansas.

The Rebels and the Razorbacks were originally scheduled for Thursday night, but due to the icy conditions throughout the region, the game was postponed by the SEC on Wednesday.

This game will not be streamed in any capacity due to the date change.

Staff Report