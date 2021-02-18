Oxford-area Power and Water Struggles in Storm

The unusual winter weather is taxing local area utilities. Shortly after 9 a.m. on Thursday Oxford Utilities reported a water main break on South 8th near Fillmore.

“Crews are mobilizing to make the repair. Customers in the area will lose water service when we valve off the line. Fill a tub now to store water to flush toilets,” was posted to Twitter.

Water and power challenges have been plaguing the city for several days and may continue into the weekend.

Oxford Utilities is the City of Oxford’s community-owned electric, water and sewer utility. Report outages by calling 662-232-2410.