Ole Miss Defeats No. 24 Missouri for the Season Sweep

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss completed the sweep of the Missouri Tigers with a 60-53 win in Columbia on Tuesday night.

Ole Miss (13-9, 8-7 SEC) was led on the floor by senior Devontae Shuler with 14 points.

The Rebels had four players in double-figures that joined Shuler as Romello White had 10 points, with a team-high nine rebounds, Luis Rodriguez 10 points, and Jarkel Joiner added 10 points.

Ole Miss never trailed in the first half of the game but with one tie 17-17 at the 9:26 mark, Then the Rebels went on a 16-7 run to take a 33-24 advantage into the locker room at halftime.

Missouri, led in scoring by Kobe Brown with 12 points, came storming back in the second half making the score 43-41 at the 9:26 mark.

The Rebels answered the Tigers run with a run of their own in the closing minute to go up 58-50 after a free-throw by Joiner.

Ole Miss shot 38 percent from the floor and went 15-19 from the free-throw line against the Tigers. Missouri shot 35 from the field and 30 from beyond the arc. The Rebels also won the game on the glass by out rebounding Mizzou 41-32.

Ole Miss remains on the road this weekend as they travel up to the Music City to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday. Tipoff is set for 2:30 p.m. on SEC Network.