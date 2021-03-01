Monday, March 1, 2021
Ole Miss Sweeps Kentucky with 73-69 Win

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Ole Miss women’s basketball team defeated the No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats 73-69 in Lexington on Sunday afternoon to complete the season sweep over the Wildcats. 

“Man, what a huge win for us,” head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin said. “Just incredible. Really excited for our team and the way we fought. Just to get a win over a ranked team on the road, words can’t describe how proud I am for this team.”

Ole Miss (10-10, 4-10 SEC) was led on the court by Shakira Austin with 22 points. 

The Rebels had a total of three players in double figures — Donnetta Johnson with 14 points, while Snudda Collins and Madison Scott each added 12 points to the total. 

In the second quarter, the Rebels started a run that went into the third quarter when they scored 17 unanswered points to take the lead. 

Ole Miss held the Wildcats’ top player Rhyne Howard to just 21 points going 6-25 from the floor and 13-51 in the two games. 

The Rebels head into the SEC Tournament in Greenville, South Carolina with a bye and enter as the No. 11 seed to take on take on the No. 6 seed Arkansas Razorbacks on Thursday night. Tipoff is set for 25 minutes following the Missouri versus Alabama matchup at 5 p.m CT on SEC Network. 

