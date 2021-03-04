Thursday, March 4, 2021
Breaking NewsFeaturedHeadlinesNews & ViewsOxford Stories

Oxford Officials Order Animal Shelter to Suspend New Surrenders

0
778

By Alyssa Schnugg
News editor
alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The city of Oxford has ordered that the Mississippi Critterz Animal Shelter in Oxford to close its doors to new surrenders, effective immediately.

The city said the animals currently housed at the shelter will continue to be cared for, and that two transports of animals are planned to be sent to other shelters in the coming days.

No other information as to why the sudden shutdown was put into effect was given by the city; however, it takes place just two days after the Oxford Police Department reported to the Oxford Board of Aldermen on Tuesday that they discovered “several issues” at the shelter during a recent investigation.

The investigation was performed jointly by OPD and the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department after OPD took a report on Feb. 17 alleging neglect and abuse of the animals.

McCutchen said the investigation resulted in no criminal charges; however, the investigators did find issues with the overall cleanliness, lack of detailed records as to medical care provided for the animals, overcrowded conditions, staffing concerns, lack of written policies and protocols, lack of formalized training of employees and volunteers, and a lack of supervision from the facility’s supervisor.

The Board of Aldermen voted Tuesday to form a committee to further evaluate MS Critterz and its contract with the city.

This is a developing story. Check with Hottytoddy.com for updates.

Previous articleAt Least 2 Killed in Morning Wreck Involving Panola County Garbage Truck
Next articleThree Rebels Invited to 2021 NFL Combine

RELATED ARTICLES

Football

Three Rebels Invited to 2021 NFL Combine

Adam Brown -
Three Ole Miss football players, including Elijah Moore, Kenny Yeboah and Royce Newman, have earned invitations to the 2021 NFL Combine. The NFL Combine –...
Read more
Headlines

At Least 2 Killed in Morning Wreck Involving Panola County Garbage Truck

Alyssa Schnugg -
This morning's wreck on Highway 6 and the F.D. "Buddy" East Parkway involved a Panola County garbage truck and resulted in the deaths of...
Read more
Athletics

OPC Favorabily Impacted by Latest COVID-19 Executive Order

Alyssa Schnugg -
Recent changes in occupancy restrictions will allow more people to attend Oxford Park Commission athletics and events and remove the need to make reservations...
Read more
Baseball

No. 4 Rebels Win Against JSU

Adam Brown -
A seven run first inning helped propel No. 4 Ole Miss to a 12-1 victory in seven innings over in-state foe Jackson State on...
Read more
Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles