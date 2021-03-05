Friday, March 5, 2021
Ole Miss Hosts Vanderbilt for Senior Night

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
The Ole Miss men’s basketball team is preparing to take the court inside the Pavilion for the final SEC regular-season game against the Vanderbilt Commodores. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. on SEC Network.

Ole Miss (14-10, 9-8 SEC) will honor two seniors prior to the game with Romello White and Devontae Shuler for their contributions as Rebels.

“I have only coached Romello for one year, and I have been very impressed with Romello,” head coach Kermit Davis said. “He is a guy that everybody in our locker room likes… I think Romello is playing his best basketball.”

“Devontae has been here for three years and had such a great year as a sophomore (during) our NCAA Tournament team,” Davis said. “(Shuler) really progressed as a junior and is playing like an All-SEC Player this season.”

Davis told the media on Thursday that Dimenco Vaughn and Khadim Sy will miss the remainder of the season “as they have left for personal reasons.”

“We want to wish them the best,” Davis said.

 Ole Miss and Vanderbilt (8-14) just faced off a week ago, with Ole Miss falling 75-70 in Nashville.

“I thought Vanderbilt was terrific against us,” Davis said. “They played well and it was senior night. It’s a big game for us.”

In the last game, the Commodores were without Scottie Pippen Jr., and Dylan Disu did not play.

Vanderbilt defeated the Cincinnati Bearcats 78-64 Thursday night.

Follow @HottyToddySprts on Twitter for live game updates.

