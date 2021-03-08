Monday, March 8, 2021
Ole Miss Takes on South Carolina in SEC Basketball Tournament

The Ole Miss men’s basketball team will head into the SEC Tournament in Nashville as the No. 6 seed. The Rebels will take on the No. 11 seed, South Carolina on Thursday. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:25 p.m. CT.

Ole Miss (15-10, 10-8 SEC) is coming into the game from a week that saw two home wins (Kentucky and Vanderbilt) as the team closed out the regular season.

When the Rebels and Gamecocks meet on Thursday night, it will be the 43rd all-time meeting between the two.

Ole Miss leads the series 22-20 over South Carolina, including an 81-74 victory in Columbia last February. During that game, senior Devontae Shuler scored a career-high 31 points in his return to his home state.

The two teams have met in the SEC Tournament nine times in total, with South Carolina holding a slim 5-4 advantage. The last such meeting occurred three years ago when the Gamecocks escaped with an 85-84 victory in St. Louis (March 7, 2018). 

