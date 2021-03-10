Women’s Art Collective at Oxford Treehouse Gallery

Martina Sciolino is one of the artists featured during the Women’s Art Collective. Photo via Facebook/OxfordTreehouseGallery

Oxford Treehouse Gallery is celebrating women artists this morning with an exhibit of a collection of art from the Women’s Art Collective, a collective of professional artists of various backgrounds based in Hattiesburg.

The exhibit opened March 4 and will run through March 27.

The Women’s Art Collective was created by a group of women seeking supportive critique and creative inspiration for their artwork in Hattiesburg in 2011. The 11 artists exhibiting are Betty Press, Kim Whitt, Susan Stevens, Andrea Kostyal, Barbara-Ann Carver-Hunt, Carolyn Norton, Claudia Ka Cartee, Jennifer Torres, Chatham Kemp, Traci Stover, and Martina Sciolino.

A goal of Oxford Treehouse Gallery is to share this space with other artists and to provide the public with a fine art experience in an unconventional gallery setting in beautiful Lafayette County.

Oxford Treehouse Gallery hours are 12 to 6 p.m., Thursday-Saturday and by appointment.

For more information, contact Vivian Neill by phone at 662-236-1667 or email Vivian@oxfordtreehousegallery.com.

Staff report