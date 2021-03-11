Thursday, March 11, 2021
SportsBasketball

Ole Miss Opens SEC Tournament Play Against South Carolina

0
190

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The No. 6 seeded Ole Miss Rebels will take on the No. 11 seeded South Carolina Gamecocks in the SEC Tournament Thursday night in Nashville. Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. on the SEC Network. 


Ole Miss (15-10, 10-8 SEC) rolls into the Music City coming off of back-to-back wins over Kentucky and Vanderbilt on senior night. 

The Rebels are currently on the bubble trying to make the NCAA Tournament as they have won seven of their last nine games. Ole Miss currently sits at 53rd in the NET. 
Ole Miss led the SEC in scoring defense (65.4), rebounding defense (31.7), defensive rebounding percentage (.721) and offensive rebounding percentage (.341) during conference play.

Earlier this week, senior Devontae Shuler was named to the All-SEC First Team. 

South Carolina (6-14, 4-12 SEC) comes into the tournament following losses to Arkansas (101-73) and Kentucky (92-64) last week.


The Gamecocks are led by A.J. Lawson in scoring (16.9 ppg) and steals (1.5 spg). Nearly knocking down a trio of threes per game, Lawson paces the SEC in threes made (2.9) and ranks 25th in the nation.


On the glass, South Carolina is pulling down 13.1 offensive rebounds per game to lead the SEC and rank 12th nationally.

When the Rebels and Gamecocks meet on Thursday night, it will be the 43rd all-time meeting between the two.

Ole Miss leads the series 22-20 over South Carolina, including an 81-74 victory in Columbia last February. During that game, Shuler scored a career-high 31 points in his return to his home state.

Previous articleCoach Yolett McPhee-McCuin Gets Contract Extension
Next articleOle Miss Baseball Set to Retire Don Kessinger’s Jersey Number

RELATED ARTICLES

Baseball

Ole Miss Baseball Set to Retire Don Kessinger’s Jersey Number

Adam Brown -
Ole Miss legend and Major League Baseball All-Star Don Kessinger will have his jersey number retired on Thursday, April 22, as the third-ranked Rebels...
Read more
Basketball

Coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin Gets Contract Extension

Adam Brown -
Ole Miss women’s basketball coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin received a contract extension from Vice Chancellor of Athletics Keith Carter on Wednesday after a season filled with remarkable highs.
Read more
Baseball

Ole Miss Ace Doug Nikhazy Suffers Injury

Adam Brown -
Ole Miss left-hander Doug Nikhazy Photo by Joshua McCoy/Ole Miss Athletics Ole Miss will be without their Friday night ace Doug Nikhazy on the mound this...
Read more
Baseball

No. 4 Ole Miss Takes Care of Alcorn State 11-1

Adam Brown -
No. 4 Ole Miss used a big middle inning with a two-four-run offensive display to defeat Alcorn State 11-1 (eight innings) on Tuesday night.
Read more
Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles