Ole Miss Advances in SEC Tournament After Defeating South Carolina

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss will move on to the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament after a 76-59 win over No. 11 South Carolina.



Ole Miss (16-10) was led on the floor by Jarkel Joiner with 18 points. Romello White had 17 and Devontae Shuler added 15 points. KJ Buffen had eight points (all coming in the first half) and a team-high nine rebounds on the night.



The Rebels were able to open the game up in the last five minutes of the first half by going on a 15-0 run over South Carolina. The Gamecocks only had two free-throws during that stretch.

At halftime, Ole Miss took a 41-26 lead into the locker rooms.

In the first half, Ole Miss shot 50% from the floor and went 3-4 from beyond the arc. The Rebels’ defensive play held South Carolina to 29% from the floor.

Early in the second half, South Carolina went on an 8-0 run to cut the lead to 43-34.

South Carolina had three players score in double figures all led by Jalyn McCreary with 15 points.

The Rebels finished the night shooting 48% from the floor and held South Carolina to 36%.

Ole Miss will now prepare to take on the No. 3 seeded LSU Tigers Friday night at 8:30 p.m. on SEC Network.