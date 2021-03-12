Ole Miss Football Schedules Home-and-Home Series with UConn

Ole Miss announced a home-and-home series with the UConn Huskies for the 2027 and 2028 seasons on Friday.

The Rebels will travel to East Hartford, Connecticut, on Sept. 11, 2027 to open the series. Ole Miss will then welcome the Huskies into Oxford on Nov. 18, 2028.



UConn becomes the second NCAA FBS independent added to Rebels’ schedule in as many weeks. Ole Miss announced a future home-and-home series with BYU earlier in the month. The Rebels are also scheduled to host independent Liberty in 2021.

Staff Report