Friday, March 12, 2021
SportsFootball

Ole Miss Football Schedules Home-and-Home Series with UConn

0
225

Ole Miss announced a home-and-home series with the UConn Huskies for the 2027 and 2028 seasons on Friday.

The Rebels will travel to East Hartford, Connecticut, on Sept. 11, 2027 to open the series. Ole Miss will then welcome the Huskies into Oxford on Nov. 18, 2028. 

UConn becomes the second NCAA FBS independent added to Rebels’ schedule in as many weeks. Ole Miss announced a future home-and-home series with BYU earlier in the month. The Rebels are also scheduled to host independent Liberty in 2021.

Staff Report

Previous articleOle Miss Advances in SEC Tournament After Defeating South Carolina
Next articleOle Miss Hosts ULM on the Diamond

RELATED ARTICLES

Athletics

OPC to Provide Youth Wrestling Opportunities

Adam Brown -
The Oxford Park Commission moves forward in establishing youth wrestling in the city of Oxford.
Read more
Baseball

Ole Miss Hosts ULM on the Diamond

Adam Brown -
The No. 4 Ole Miss Rebels enter their final non-conference weekend series as they play host to the ULM Warhawks. The first pitch of...
Read more
Basketball

Ole Miss Advances in SEC Tournament After Defeating South Carolina

Adam Brown -
Ole Miss will move on to the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament after a 76-59 win over No. 11 South Carolina. Ole Miss (16-10) was...
Read more
Headlines

Virtual Competition Proves Superior for Winter Guard

Alyssa Schnugg -
Students have faced unprecedented challenges in the wake of a worldwide pandemic. Extracurricular activities have taken twists and turns, leaving students and teachers to...
Read more
Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles