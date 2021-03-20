Saturday, March 20, 2021
SportsFootball

Ole Miss Football Opens Spring Practice Next Week

0
202

Ole Miss football will open spring practice for the 2021 season on Tuesday.

Coach Lane Kiffin and the Rebels are coming off of a 26-20 Outback Bowl win over Indiana that capped a 5-5 season.

Eight starters and 30 total letterwinners return for one of the most dynamic offenses in the country. The Rebels ranked top 20 in the FBS in nine different offensive categories last season, including having the No. 3 team in the country in total offense. The Rebels shattered the school record with 555.5 yards per game. 

Spring practice will come to a close on April 24 following the end of the annual Grove Bowl. Kickoff of the intrasquad scrimmage is set for 4 p.m. CT and will be televised by SEC Network+. Attendance for the Grove Bowl will be announced in the weeks ahead.

Ole Miss will practice inside of Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturdays (March 27 and April 3, 10 and 17). Gates open at 9 a.m. with practice starting at approximately 9:30. Fans should park in the Pavilion garage and enter through gates 32 and 33 in the southwest corner. 

Staff Report

Previous articleOle Miss Softball Takes Winning Streak to Arkansas
Next articleNo. 4 Ole Miss Opens Conference Action Defeating Auburn in Series Opener

RELATED ARTICLES

Basketball

Ole Miss Falls to Louisiana Tech in NIT

Adam Brown -
Ole Miss basketball fell to Louisiana Tech 70-61 on Friday night in the NIT. Ole Miss (16-12) only had eight scholarship players against the Bulldogs....
Read more
Basketball

Ole Miss Advances to Second Round of WNIT

Adam Brown -
Ole Miss women's basketball defeated Samford 64-45 in the first round of the Women’s NIT on Friday night. “I’m so proud of how our girls...
Read more
Baseball

No. 4 Ole Miss Opens Conference Action Defeating Auburn in Series Opener

Adam Brown -
No. 4 Ole Miss opens SEC conference baseball action with a 1-0 win over the Auburn Tigers on Friday night. Calvin Harris  pinched hit in...
Read more
Softball

Ole Miss Softball Takes Winning Streak to Arkansas

Adam Brown -
Ole Miss softball will head to Fayetteville, Arkansas, to take on the No. 17 Arkansas Razorbacks this weekend in a three-game series tilt.  Ole Miss...
Read more
Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles