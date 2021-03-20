Ole Miss Football Opens Spring Practice Next Week

Ole Miss football will open spring practice for the 2021 season on Tuesday.

Coach Lane Kiffin and the Rebels are coming off of a 26-20 Outback Bowl win over Indiana that capped a 5-5 season.

Eight starters and 30 total letterwinners return for one of the most dynamic offenses in the country. The Rebels ranked top 20 in the FBS in nine different offensive categories last season, including having the No. 3 team in the country in total offense. The Rebels shattered the school record with 555.5 yards per game.

Spring practice will come to a close on April 24 following the end of the annual Grove Bowl. Kickoff of the intrasquad scrimmage is set for 4 p.m. CT and will be televised by SEC Network+. Attendance for the Grove Bowl will be announced in the weeks ahead.

Ole Miss will practice inside of Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturdays (March 27 and April 3, 10 and 17). Gates open at 9 a.m. with practice starting at approximately 9:30. Fans should park in the Pavilion garage and enter through gates 32 and 33 in the southwest corner.

