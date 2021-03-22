Monday, March 22, 2021
SportsFootball

Ole Miss Football Gears Up For Spring Ball

0
278

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The countdown to kickoff for Ole Miss Football is underway.

Ole Miss returns to the field to begin spring practice on Tuesday for the upcoming season in head coach Lane Kiffin’s second season at the helm.

Last season, Ole Miss finished with a 5-5 overall record and a 26-20 win over Indiana in the Outback Bowl in a shortened season due to COVID-19, in which the SEC played only conference games.

Under Kiffin in 2020, the offense ranked top 20 in the FBS in nine different offensive categories, including having the No. 3 team in the country in total offense. The Rebels shattered the school record with 555.5 yards per game. 

A total of eight starters and 30 letter winners will return to play for the Rebels, including quarterback Matt Corral, who threw for 3337 yards and 29 touchdowns last season. 

Previous articleOle Miss Takes On Colorado In WNIT Memphis Regional Final

RELATED ARTICLES

Basketball

Ole Miss Takes On Colorado In WNIT Memphis Regional Final

Adam Brown -
Ole Miss will take on the Colorado Buffalos on Monday night in the WNIT Memphis Regional Final. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. at...
Read more
Baseball

No. 4 Ole Miss Sweeps Auburn

Adam Brown -
By Jeff Roberson The first two baseball games this weekend were close. Game three, not so much. Save for a nine-run eighth inning by Auburn,...
Read more
Basketball

Ole Miss Advances to the Regional Final of the WNIT

Adam Brown -
Ole Miss women's basketball advances to the Regional final of the WNIT after a 72-61 win over the Tulane Green Wave on Saturday night.
Read more
Baseball

No. 4 Ole Miss Claims Series Over Auburn

Adam Brown -
No. 4 Ole Miss takes the SEC Conference opening series from the Auburn Tigers with a 6-5 win on Saturday. Ole Miss’ (15-4, 2-0 SEC)...
Read more
Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles