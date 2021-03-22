Ole Miss Football Gears Up For Spring Ball

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The countdown to kickoff for Ole Miss Football is underway.

Ole Miss returns to the field to begin spring practice on Tuesday for the upcoming season in head coach Lane Kiffin’s second season at the helm.

Last season, Ole Miss finished with a 5-5 overall record and a 26-20 win over Indiana in the Outback Bowl in a shortened season due to COVID-19, in which the SEC played only conference games.

Under Kiffin in 2020, the offense ranked top 20 in the FBS in nine different offensive categories, including having the No. 3 team in the country in total offense. The Rebels shattered the school record with 555.5 yards per game.

A total of eight starters and 30 letter winners will return to play for the Rebels, including quarterback Matt Corral, who threw for 3337 yards and 29 touchdowns last season.