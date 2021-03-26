Friday, March 26, 2021
Ole Miss Players Showcased Skills at Pro Day

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
Ole Miss football held its annual Pro Day on Thursday inside the Manning Center as ten players showcased their talents in front of NFL scouts.

Elijah Moore, Royce Newman, Jack Propst, Kenny Yeboah and Jalen Julius all took part in the weight room and on-field testing.

Yeboah, who finished second on the team last season in receptions (27) and receiving yards (524), was unable to complete his Pro Day activities due to an injury.

Luke Logan, Floyd Allen, DeMarkus Lodge Damore’ea Stringfellow and Chad Kelly only took part in position drills.

Junior wide receiver Moore ended the 2020 season with 1,193 receiving yards and eight touchdown receptions in just eight games played. The Fort Lauderdale, Fla native showcased his speed as he ran a 4.32 in the 40-yard dish and displayed his skills during drills.

“I did well,” Moore said. “The forty was around the area that I wanted it. The routes I feel like I was very efficient. I’m just thankful I can’t thank God enough.”

Heading up to the next level, Moore can play an outside or a slot role for the team that drafts him.

“I just feel like it’s my mental,” Moore said. “I love learning positions.”

The wide receivers had former Rebel quarterback Chad Kelly throwing the ball to them in route drills.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Athletics
Latest articles