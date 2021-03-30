Ole Miss Starts Week Two of Spring Practice

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss football has started their second week of spring practice. Head coach Lane Kiffin met with the media following practice on Tuesday.

“We are back to work,” Kiffin said. “Struggling with some injuries which is normal. As you get back into practice and football movements.”

This season, the Rebels have junior quarterback Matt Corral returning as a starter.

“He has done well,” Kiffin said. “He is a returning starter now which, he has never been. Expect more of him… just playing quarterback, especially with a lot of guys out, he has some new guys out there.”

Last season, Corral had several games with multiple interceptions.

“That’s a product of him being young and us working with him for the first time,” Kiffin said. “Having no seasons before, let alone no spring game. I think we have a better understanding of him.”

Coming into this spring, Ole Miss added 14 mid-year players to the roster.

“I think fall is very difficult for true freshmen as they come in the fall and you have everything at once,” Kiffin said. “You have never gone to college, you’re traveling on the road, playing in these big games and being in college for the first time.”

The Ole Miss receiving core is without Elijah Moore after he opted to enter the 2021 NFL Draft. The team is also missing a few players due to injuries.

“We have guys in and out with small injuries, with Mingo and Braylon with bigger ones,” Kiffin said. “Mingo did come back and do some individual stuff today. A lot of new faces out there, trying to work best with what we have. It will be different in the fall.”