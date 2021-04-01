Ole Miss Defense Looks to Build Momentum

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Ole Miss defense is looking forward to building on the momentum it gained in the last few games of the 2020 season.

“Last year, towards the end of the season, we started playing better as a defense,” senior linebacker Lakia Henry said. “We set a standard, and we are going to live by that standard physically and running to the ball, having a chip on our shoulder of being the worst defense last year and trying to be the best.”

The defense allowed 2,249 yards on the ground and 3,121 yards in the air throughout the season. Ole Miss has been previously judged based on the play of the defensive unit through the first half of the 2020 campaign.

“It bothers me (being judged),” Henry said. “We should be at the top ten, top five, in my opinion. We have the talent to do it. We just have to do it, and we are playing with a chip on our shoulder right now.”

The Vidalia, Georgia, native decided to return to Ole Miss and improve his craft in hopes of having his name called in the NFL Draft. Henry is coming off a 2020 campaign in which he recorded 62 total tackles and 28 solos. He also added three quarterback hurries to his stat line.

“I want to get drafted in the first three or four rounds,” Henry said. “Personally, I feel that I have to get into my playbook more, and playing in this system for two years, I feel that it is really going to help me. That played a big part in my decision, and once I sat down and thought to myself it is not time to leave because I left a lot out on the field.”

Henry and teammates will close spring practice on April 24 in the Grove Bowl. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m.