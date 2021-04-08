Oxford Film Festival Fills Theatre For First Time Since Start of Pandemic

Oxford Film Festival’s outdoor theatre, set up to help keep participants safe during the festival.

Over the weekend, the Oxford film festival was held live for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite bad weather and COVID restrictions, the film festival was able to fill the theatre, hosting around 300 people per day.

The festival experienced power outages during its run and at one point had to move the festival inside for a night.

“We have backup plans. We now have a generator running, and we’re still showing movies, so we are very stubborn and enduring,” said executive director of the film festival Melanie Addington.

The Oxford Film Festival showcases a variety of films, ranging from music videos to documentaries submitted by independent filmmakers across the world.

“It’s really just a little bit of everything from the world,” Addington said.

For many independent filmmakers, the festival is an opportunity for the future.

Ole miss journalism graduate student Tucker Robbins produced the film “The Space We Make,” which is featured in this year’s festival.

“I’m stoked that people can see it, and that my film is going to be on a screen at a theater where people are buying tickets to watch it,” Robbins said. “It’s very exciting.”

The live festival ended last week, but the festival will be showing films virtually from April 1st through the 30th. For ways to watch or more information on the festival, visit ox-film.com.

Staff report