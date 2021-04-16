Ole Miss Releases Fan Information for Grove Bowl

Fans can get an early glimpse of the 2021 Ole Miss football team on Saturday, April 24 at the Grove Bowl, presented by Mississippi HomeCare. The finale of Lane Kiffin ‘s first, full spring drills with the Rebels headlines a full weekend of athletics events on campus.



Admission is free for the annual intrasquad scrimmage, which will kick off at 4 p.m. CT at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. It will be televised by SEC Network+ (on the ESPN app) with announcers Dave Neal and D.J. Shockley, while the Ole Miss Radio Network will broadcast the game across its full affiliate list.



Scoring format, team rosters and other details of the Grove Bowl will be announced next week along with several exciting new fan experiences.



Gates will open one hour prior to kickoff at 3 p.m. Fans are required to wear a face covering upon entry into the facility, while in transit around the concourse and may only remove them when at their seat. Hand sanitizer stations and other safety measures from the fall remain in place, including grab-and-go concessions options. No outside food or drink will be permitted.



Free parking will be available west of the stadium throughout the day, including the Pavilion garage, the coliseum lots and track lot. Reserved baseball lots, which are east of the stadium, will be open to all fans beginning at 2 p.m.



For complete fan information, visit www.olemissgameday.com/springfootball.



Grove Bowl weekend will also include home SEC series for both the Ole Miss baseball and softball teams. The Rebels will host LSU in baseball, while softball will play host to Auburn. Baseball is scheduled for Thursday at 7 p.m., Friday at 6:30 p.m. and Saturday at noon, while softball is slated for Friday at 5 p.m., Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m.



Baseball tickets are available at www.olemisstix.com. Softball admission is free.



GROVE BOWL WEEKEND

Thursday, April 22 – Baseball vs. LSU, 7 p.m.

Friday, April 23 – Softball vs. Auburn, 5 p.m.

Friday, April 23 – Baseball vs. LSU, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 24 – Baseball vs. LSU, noon

Saturday, April 24 – Grove Bowl (presented by Mississippi HomeCare), 4 p.m.

Saturday, April 24 – Softball vs. Auburn, 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 25 – Softball vs. Auburn, 1 p.m.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports