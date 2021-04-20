Rebels Prepare for Grove Bowl

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss has entered its final week of spring practice as the Grove Bowl is on Saturday at 4 p.m. Coach Lane Kiffin met with the media following practice on Tuesday.

This spring the Rebels have battled issues with injuries that could make it difficult for the staff to accomplish a successful camp.

“I feel like defensively we have (finished successfully),” Kiffin said. “Offensively, I feel like we haven’t, just because of the injuries especially to the skilled guys.”

According to Kiffin, although the team has dealt with the injury bug, it has not had nearly the impact that COVID-19 did in the fall.

“That has been a lot less,” Kiffin said. “We have been fortunate with that. Hopefully, that will continue.”

Over the next couple of days, the coaching staff will work on the format of the scrimmage.

“We actually work on that today and tomorrow,” Kiffin said. “Basically, the No. 1 offense plays on the same team as the No. 2 defense versus the other side, and the rest of the guys are divided between the two teams. Players, then draft the coaches, support staff.”

Kiffin will be throwing out the first pitch of the baseball game on Saturday as Ole Miss takes on LSU.