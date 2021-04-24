Ole Miss Football Announces Spring Award Winners

As part of the annual Grove Bowl festivities, Ole Miss handed out its annual spring football awards Saturday.

The 2020 Chucky Mullins Courage Award was presented during fall camp, and that timing will continue moving forward to permit the coaching staff more time to determine the most deserving winner. The award is presented annually to an upperclassman defensive player that embodies the spirit of Mullins – courage, leadership, perseverance and determination – and will wear his No. 38 jersey.



The Eli Manning Award – Caleb Warren , OL

Presented to the most improved offensive football player based on spring practice performance in the area of spirit, leadership, hustle, determination and dependability.



The Jeff Hamm Memorial Award – Tavius Robinson , DL

Presented to the most improved defensive football player based on spring practice performance in the areas of spirit, leadership, hustle, determination and dependability.



The J. Richard Price Courage and Compassion Award – Ben Brown , OL

This award is presented annually to the senior lineman who, in the opinion of his coaches, has demonstrated extraordinary courage and unusual compassion in his dedication to his team and to Ole Miss.



Park Stevens Memorial Scholarship – Jalen Denton , DB and Peyton Cox , OL

This award is presented annually to the top walk-on of the spring.



The John Howard Vaught Award of Excellence – Elijah Moore , WR

Presented to a graduating senior athlete with the qualifications are dedication, scholastic ability, morale and performance.



Birmingham Alumni Club’s annual Leadership Award – Royce Newman , OL

This award is a portrait awarded in recognition of a graduating senior football player for his leadership qualities both on and off the field.



Clower-Walters Scholarship – Jack Propst , LS

Established in 1974 by Jerry Clower to honor Carl Walters, a veteran Mississippi sportswriter. A plaque will be awarded to an outstanding graduating senior Ole Miss football player as selected by the coaching staff.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports