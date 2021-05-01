Sunday, May 2, 2021
SportsBaseball

No. 19 Ole Miss Sweeps No.13 South Carolina

0
132

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

No. 19 Ole Miss pulled off the sweep of the No. 13 South Carolina Gamecocks after a 6-4 victory at Swayze.

Ole Miss (31-12, 13-8 SEC) overcame a three-run deficit in the game to come back and win.

South Carolina jumped out on a three-run smash off the barrel of Wes Clark (16) in the second.

Ole Miss responded quickly with two runs in the second. The Rebels center fielder TJ McCants delivered a one-out base hit and then came home on a sac fly by Hayden Leatherwood. Leatherwood came in on a hit to right field by Jacob Gonzalez.

In the third, Kevin Graham smashed a two-run home run to take a 4-2 advantage that also scored Peyton Chatagnier.

South Carolina knotted the game up in the fifth as George Callil scored on a knock by Brady Allen.

The Rebels starter Drew McDaniel worked 4.1 innings surrendered four runs on six hits and struck out three batters.

Bianco brought freshman right-hander Jack Dougherty into the contest in the fifth. Dougherty (1-0) worked 3.2 innings which is a new career-high for him in a Rebel uniform. He allowed no hits, no runs and struck out three Gamecock sluggers.

In the bottom of the fifth, Gonzalez got the inning started with a double, Graham with a single, followed by RBIs off the bat of Dunhurst and McCants that gave Ole Miss a 6-4 lead.

Graham finished the night at the plate 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs.

In the ninth, Taylor Broadway (9) came into the game and hold USC at four runs. Broadway worked an inning allowed a hit and struck out one in the inning.

Ole Miss returns to action on Tuesday as they play host to Arkansas State the first pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network+.

Previous articleOle Miss Takes Series Over South Carolina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles