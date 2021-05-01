No. 19 Ole Miss Sweeps No.13 South Carolina

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

No. 19 Ole Miss pulled off the sweep of the No. 13 South Carolina Gamecocks after a 6-4 victory at Swayze.

Ole Miss (31-12, 13-8 SEC) overcame a three-run deficit in the game to come back and win.

South Carolina jumped out on a three-run smash off the barrel of Wes Clark (16) in the second.

Ole Miss responded quickly with two runs in the second. The Rebels center fielder TJ McCants delivered a one-out base hit and then came home on a sac fly by Hayden Leatherwood. Leatherwood came in on a hit to right field by Jacob Gonzalez.

In the third, Kevin Graham smashed a two-run home run to take a 4-2 advantage that also scored Peyton Chatagnier.

South Carolina knotted the game up in the fifth as George Callil scored on a knock by Brady Allen.

The Rebels starter Drew McDaniel worked 4.1 innings surrendered four runs on six hits and struck out three batters.

Bianco brought freshman right-hander Jack Dougherty into the contest in the fifth. Dougherty (1-0) worked 3.2 innings which is a new career-high for him in a Rebel uniform. He allowed no hits, no runs and struck out three Gamecock sluggers.

In the bottom of the fifth, Gonzalez got the inning started with a double, Graham with a single, followed by RBIs off the bat of Dunhurst and McCants that gave Ole Miss a 6-4 lead.

Graham finished the night at the plate 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs.

In the ninth, Taylor Broadway (9) came into the game and hold USC at four runs. Broadway worked an inning allowed a hit and struck out one in the inning.

Ole Miss returns to action on Tuesday as they play host to Arkansas State the first pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network+.