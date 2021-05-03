Ole Miss Climbs to No. 12 in D1Baseball Poll

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss baseball is coming off of a conference series sweep of South Carolina over the weekend that jumped the Rebels seven spots in the D1Baseball.com polls.

With the sweep of the Gamecocks, Ole Miss (31-12, 13-8 SEC) moves to No. 12 in the nation.

The Rebels lost their last four conference series prior to this past weekend, dropping them to 19th place.

This season, Ole Miss has swept three different SEC foes.

A total of seven clubs from the SEC are in this week’s Top 25 poll with Arkansas at No. 1 in the nation.

The Rebels play host to Arkansas State on Tuesday prior to traveling to College Station, Texas this weekend to take on Texas A&M Aggies in a three-game series tilt.