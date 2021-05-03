Monday, May 3, 2021
SportsBaseballFeatured

Ole Miss Climbs to No. 12 in D1Baseball Poll

0
274

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss baseball is coming off of a conference series sweep of South Carolina over the weekend that jumped the Rebels seven spots in the D1Baseball.com polls.

With the sweep of the Gamecocks, Ole Miss (31-12, 13-8 SEC) moves to No. 12 in the nation.

The Rebels lost their last four conference series prior to this past weekend, dropping them to 19th place.

This season, Ole Miss has swept three different SEC foes.

A total of seven clubs from the SEC are in this week’s Top 25 poll with Arkansas at No. 1 in the nation.

The Rebels play host to Arkansas State on Tuesday prior to traveling to College Station, Texas this weekend to take on Texas A&M Aggies in a three-game series tilt.

Previous articleOle Miss Student Pushes for Mental Health Awareness
Next articleRoyce Newman Drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the Fourth Round

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles