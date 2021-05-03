Royce Newman Drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the Fourth Round

Ole Miss offensive line Royce Newman was selected by the Green Bay Packers on Saturday in fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Saturday.

Newman was taken with the 142 overall pick.

This past season, Newman started all ten games at right tackle for the Rebels. The redshirt senior appeared in 43 career contests for Ole Miss, including 22 consecutive starts. Newman allowed just three sacks this past season in 847 pass blocks over the last two seasons.

The native of Nashville, Illinois, was part of an Ole Miss offense that ranked top 20 in the FBS in nine separate offensive categories last season, including No. 3 in total offense per game (555.5).

With two Ole Miss players selected in this year’s NFL Draft, the Rebels have now had 302 players selected in a professional draft in program history.

