Two Rebels Tabbed with SEC Weekly Honors

Ole Miss baseball players Gunnar Hoglund and Jacob Gonzalez were honored by the SEC office with weekly honors on Monday, after their performance in the sweep of No. 13 South Carolina over the weekend.

Hoglund was named SEC Pitcher of the Week for the first time in his career. Last week, Hoglund missed a start for the first time in his career due to arm soreness, but he picked up right where he left off on Friday against the No. 7 Gamecocks.



The junior out of Hudson, Florida allowed just one baserunner and struck out nine through 6.0 scoreless innings. The lone baserunner came on a second-inning single, and Hoglund responded to that base hit with four consecutive strikeouts. It took just 73 pitches for Hoglund to navigate his way through 19 Gamecock hitters.



Gonzalez also earned his first career SEC Freshman of the Week nod after going 6-for-10 (.600/.692/1.000) in the South Carolina series. Gonzalez scored five runs and drove in five more, notching one double and one home run. The Rebel shortstop also played error-free in the field, leading the team with nine defensive assists.



The freshman out of Glendora, California, had at least one hit, one run scored and one RBI in all three games. His home run came as a two-run shot to give Ole Miss a 7-1 lead in Game 2. He drove in a run early in Game 3 to help the Rebels overcome an early 3-0 deficit and later scored the go-ahead run in the fifth inning of a 6-4 win.

The Rebels return to the diamond on Tuesday as they play host to Arkansas State. The first pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network+.

Staff Report