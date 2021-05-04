Mid-Town Farmers’ Market Now Open Wednesdays and Saturdays

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The Mid-Town Farmer’s Market is open 7-11 a.m. on Wednesday and Saturdays in the Mid-Town Shopping Center parking lot. Photo provided.

The Mid-Town Farmers’ Market opened May 1 and offers a large selection of early-season produce, jams, flowers and baked goods.

The market, now in its 21st year, is open 7 to 11 a.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Aileen Bost, farmer and market director, said there were 15 vendors selling their goods on opening day Saturday and expects more vendors over the coming weeks.

The market will run until October.

“We had a good crowd,” Bost said of the first market.

This early in the season, farmers are selling squash, honey, broccoli, okra, potatoes and spinach.

Other vendors sell jams and jellies, salsa, canned vegetables and fresh-baked pastries and bread.

Bost said masks are not required since the market is outdoors.

“It’s up to the individual,” she said. “If they feel safer wearing them, that’s fine.”

The market is located in the parking lot of the Mid-Town Shopping Center on North Lamar Boulevard, about a half-mile from the Square.

For more information, visit Mid-Town Farmer’s Market on Facebook or www.mtfarmersmarket.com.