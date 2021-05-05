Ole Miss Defeats Arkansas State 15-12

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

No. 12 Ole Miss outlasted the Arkansas State Red Wolves 15-12 on Tuesday night at Swayze in an offensive battle.

Ole Miss (32-12, 13-8 SEC) used big frames in the middle innings to take the lead in the game after being down two runs to the Red Wolves. The Rebels scored a total of 11 runs with four in the third and seven came in the fourth inning to take an 11-2 lead.

The Rebels got production all throughout the lineup led by third baseman Justin Bench who went 4-for-4 with a double, two RBI, got on base six times and scored twice.

Ole Miss’ designated hitter Ben Van Cleve went 4-for-5 on the evening with three runs scored and two RBI.

Arkansas State got on the board first as Liam Hicks belted a home run to right field. In the third, Hicks delivered a double to right. He finished the night, 4-for-6 with a home run, two doubles and three RBI.

The Red Wolves climbed back in the sixth as they plated eight runs with three doubles and two home runs off the barrel’s of Ben Klutts and Jaylon Deshazier 11-10.

The Rebels responded in the sixth, with two runs as John Rhys Plumlee scored after pinch-running for Hayden Leatherwood on a sac fly by Calvin Harris. As Ole Miss went up 13-10.

Ole Miss continued to add on to their lead in the seventh with their final two runs capped off by two doubles from TJ McCants and Harris, making it 15-10 Ole Miss.

Harris, who played first base and catcher, finished the game 2-for-2 with two runs, scored a double and an RBI.

The Red Wolves added their last two runs in the final two innings with a home run in eighth by Jake Gish and a run in the ninth.

The Rebels used nine pitchers against Arkansas State as Josh Mallitz (4-1) picked up the win and Derek Diamond got the save.

Ole Miss returns to the diamond this weekend as they head to the lone star state to take on Texas A&M in a three-game series tilt. The first pitch is set for Friday at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network+.