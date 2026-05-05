Rebels in MLB: How Former Ole Miss Players Fared in First Month

The first month of the Major League Baseball regular season is in the books and three former Ole Miss players are on active MLB rosters.

Pitchers Drew Pomeranz and Ryan Rolison and catcher Nick Fortes have been active contributors to their teams in April. Ex-Rebel pitchers Gunnar Hoglund and James McArthur remain on 6-day injured lists.

There’s a whole lot more Rebels in the minor leagues, with at least at every level of the system. Below you’ll find updated stats (as of May 5) for all of the former Ole Miss players in the major and minor leagues.

MLB

Drew Pomeranz | Pitcher | Los Angeles Angels

Record: 0-3 ERA: 8.53 G: 14 GS: 0 SV: 0 IP: 12.0 K: 10 BB: 7 WHIP: 1.74

Nick Fortes | Catcher | Tampa Bay Rays

AVG: .264 AB: 87 H: 23 R: 5 2B: 5 3B: 0 HR: 1 RBI: 8 BB: 2 SB: 0 OPS: .661

Ryan Rolison | Pitcher | Chicago Cubs

Record: 2-0 ERA: 3.52 G: 5 GS: 0 SV: 0 IP: 7.2 K: 33 BB: 21 WHIP: 0.91

Gunnar Hoglund | Pitcher | Athletics

Note: Hoglund has been on the injured list since March 23 with a sprained right knee. He was transferred from the 15-day to the 60-day on April 7.

James McArthur | Pitcher | Kansas City Royals

Note: McArthur has been on the 60-day injured list since March 25 with right elbow inflammation.

Minor Leagues

Jacob Gonzalez | Infielder | Charlotte Knights (AAA Chicago AL)

AVG: .293 AB: 116 H: 34 R: 24 2B: 4 3B: 1 HR: 9 RBI: 31 BB: 22 SB: 4 OPS: .989

An adjustment from #WhiteSox Director of Hitting, Ryan Fuller, has made all the difference for Jacob Gonzalez this season. Gonzalez leads @KnightsBaseball in home runs & RBIs, and has been impressively consistent at the plate throughout his 2026 campaign so far. I think what… pic.twitter.com/ZfD4UYZx9g — Kendall Smith (@SmithKendall__) May 5, 2026

Jacob Waguespack | Pitcher | Nashville Sounds (AAA Milwaukee)

Record: 0-0 ERA: 2.25 G: 11 GS: 0 SV: 1 IP: 16.0 K: 23 BB: 11 WHIP: 1.19

Cooper Johnson | Catcher | Round Rock Express (AAA Texas)

AVG: .182 AB: 66 H: 12 R: 6 2B: 2 3B: 0 HR: 2 RBI: 8 BB: 8 SB: 0 OPS: .579

Doug Nikhazy | Pitcher | Charlotte Knights (AAA Chicago AL)

Record: 0-2 ERA: 12.46 G: 4 GS: 3 SV: 0 IP: 13.0 K: 14 BB: 7 WHIP: 2.38

Brandon Johnson | Pitcher | Northwest Arkansas Naturals (AA Kansas City)

Was assigned to Naturals (AA) on April 20.

Record: 0-1 ERA: 6.46 G: 14 GS: 0 SV: 2 IP: 15.1 K: 17 BB: 18 WHIP: 1.96

Kemp Alderman | Outfielder | Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (AAA Miami)

AVG: .302 AB: 106 H: 32 R: 23 2B: 3 3B: 1 HR: 5 RBI: 14 BB: 12 SB: 4 OPS: .879

Tim Elko | Infielder | Charlotte Knights (AAA Chicago AL)

Note: Elko has been on the injured list since March 17.

Dylan DeLucia | Pitcher | Akron RubberDucks (AA Cleveland)

Record: 0-2 ERA: 10.47 G: 5 GS: 5 SV: 0 IP: 16.1 K: 18 BB: 12 WHIP: 2.39

Note: DeLucia pitched for Team Italy in the World Baseball Classic making two appearances including a start against Great Britain. Over two outings for the Italians, DeLucia worked 7.2 innings with eight strikeouts and a 2.35 ERA. In the quarterfinals against Puerto Rico, DeLucia worked four scoreless innings and earned a hold for his efforts.

Calvin Harris | Catcher | Birmingham Barons (AA Chicago AL)

AVG: .211 AB: 57 H: 12 R: 7 2B: 3 3B: 0 HR: 2 RBI: 12 BB: 9 SB: 1 OPS: .681

Xavier Rivas | Pitcher | Somerset Patriots (AA New York AL)

Record: 1-2 ERA: 7.07 G: 5 GS: 3 SV: 0 IP: 14.0 K: 19 BB: 12 WHIP: 1.86

Derek Diamond | Pitcher | Altoona Curve (AA Pittsburgh)

Note: Diamond has been on the injured list since April 2 and has yet to appear in 2026.

Josh Mallitz | Pitcher | San Antonio Missions (AA San Diego)

Record: 0-0 ERA: 22.85 G: 3 GS: 0 SV: 0 IP: 4.1 K: 4 BB: 6 WHIP: 3.69

Jackson Ross | Infielder | Wilmington Blue Rocks (High-A Washington)

Note: Ross was assigned to the High-A Wilmington Blue Rocks to open the 2026 season. He has yet to make an appearance.

Drew McDaniel | Pitcher | Winston-Salem Dash (High-A Chicago AL)

Record: 0-2 ERA: 7.07 G: 5 GS: 5 SV: 0 IP: 14.0 K: 10 BB: 8 WHIP: 1.64

Riley Maddox | Pitcher | Wilmington Blue Rocks (High-A Washington)

Record: 1-2 ERA: 3.91 G: 6 GS: 6 SV: 0 IP: 25.1 K: 25 BB: 10 WHIP: 1.34

Sam Tookoian | Pitcher | Tri-City Dust Devils (High-A Los Angeles AL)

Record: 0-0 ERA: 3.00 G: 9 GS: 0 SV: 4 IP: 9.0 K: 26 BB: 6 WHIP: 0.74

Luke Hill | Infielder | Lake County Captains (High-A Cleveland)

AVG: .204 AB: 54 H: 11 R: 8 2B: 0 3B: 0 HR: 4 RBI: 13 BB: 13 SB: 1 OPS: .792

Patrick Galle | Pitcher | Palm Beach Cardinals (High-A St. Louis)

Record: 1-0 ERA: 1.86 G: 8 GS: 0 SV: 2 IP: 9.2 K: 16 BB: N/A WHIP: 1.03

Note: Galle was assigned to Peoria from Palm Beach on April 28.

Mason Nichols | Pitcher | Charleston RiverDogs (A Tampa Bay)

Record: 0-1 ERA: 4.15 G: 9 GS: 0 SV: 3 IP: 13.0 K: 17 BB: N/A WHIP: 1.08

Will McCausland | Pitcher | Hill City Howlers (A Cleveland)

Record: 1-1 ERA: 4.41 G: 5 GS: 0 SV: 0 IP: 16.1 K: 24 BB: N/A WHIP: 1.29

Mason Morris | Pitcher | Daytona Tortugas (A Cincinnati)

Record: 1-2 ERA: 3.71 G: 4 GS: 3 SV: 0 IP: 17.0 K: 19 BB: N/A WHIP: 1.41

Connor Spencer | Pitcher | South Bend Cubs (High-A Chicago NL)

Note: Spencer was drafted by the Chicago Cubs in the 12th round last summer. He has been placed on the full season injured list for the 2026 season.

Brayden Jones | Pitcher | Charleston RiverDogs (A Tampa Bay)

Note: Jones was drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 18th round last summer. He was placed on the 60-day injured list on March 26 to open the 2026 season.

Cole Tolbert | Pitcher | Salem RidgeYaks (A Boston)

Note: Tolbert was placed on the injured list on April 2 to open the 2026 season.

Kyler Carmack | Pitcher | Clearwater Threshers (A Philadelphia)

Note: Carmack was placed on the 60-day injured list on March 22 to open the 2026 season.

Jack Dougherty | Pitcher | Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (A Minnesota)