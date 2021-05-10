Monday, May 10, 2021
Ole Miss Baseball Game Against Little Rock Postponed Until Wednesday

Ole Miss’ midweek game against Arkansas Little Rock has been postponed due to expected inclement weather in Oxford on Tuesday.

The two programs will play at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

The game between the Rebels and the Trojans was originally set for 6:30 p.m. Earlier this season, Ole Miss defeated Little Rock 11-6 in Oxford.

Ticket holders will use Tuesday’s ticket for the rescheduled date. New tickets will not be issued and mobile tickets will update automatically to reflect the new game date.

Staff Report

