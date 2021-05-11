Ole Miss Starter Gunnar Hoglund will Miss Remainder of the Season due to UCL Tear

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss junior ace pitcher Gunnar Hoglund’s season has come to an end.

He will have season-ending surgery on a torn ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) next week.

Hoglund had an MRI on Monday following his start on Friday night at Texas A&M. He worked 0.2 innings as he faced five batters, allowed three runs on two hits and a walk.

“The result of Gunnar Hoglund’s MRI on Monday revealed a tear in his UCL that will require surgery,” said Ole Miss Baseball in a statement Tuesday. “The procedure will be performed by Dr. James Andrews next Tuesday, May 18.”

The UCL in the elbow is most often injured by repeated stress from overhead movement. This motion is common in sports that involve throwing, such as baseball, according to John Hopkins Medicine.

Hoglund is projected to be a first-round pick in the upcoming 2021 MLB Draft. This season, the right-hander had a 2.87 ERA with 96 strikeouts in 62.2 innings worked.