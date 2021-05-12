Ole Miss Softball Falls to Mississippi State in First Round of SEC Tourney

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss ran into a hot Mississippi State club in the first round of the SEC Softball Tournament on Wednesday and dropped a 3-1 decision in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Ole Miss (34-20) had Anna Borgen and Savannah Diederich in the circle against the Bulldogs. Borgen worked four innings and surrendered three runs on six hits to pick up the loss.

Diederich was called on in the final three frames against the Rebels in-state foe. She faced one batter over the minimum with just a walk and no runs.

Mississippi State jumped out to an early 2-0 lead after three straight base knocks to open the game. The Bulldogs added their final run off the barrel of Carter Spexarth.

Ole Miss answered as Sydney Gutierrez led off the inning with a double to left-center and Abbey Latham eventually came home on a sailed throw to the plate, cutting the deficit back to a pair.

In the fifth, the Rebels put the tying run on second base and could not get her home.

Ole Miss now awaits the NCAA Tournament selection show on Sunday to see what regional they will be playing in. The selection show will be on ESPN.