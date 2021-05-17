No. 18 Ole Miss Takes Series Over From No. 2 Vanderbilt

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Hayden Dunhurst hits a home run. Photo by Carleigh Holt.

No. 18 Ole Miss took the series from the No. 2 Vanderbilt Commodores after a 13-10 win on Sunday at Swayze.

The Rebels used four long ball home runs in the game and three doubles for a total of six extra-base knocks to secure the win. Coach Mike Bianco changed the lineup moving TJ McCants to the top of the order and Jacob Gonzalez to the three whole.

“(TJ) is terrific,” Bianco said. “He has played like that for a long, long time. The move was because we knew that he could handle it. TJ just continues to flourish.”

The Rebels starter Drew McDaniel was dominant on the mound against Vandy in the first two innings of the day.

Vanderbilt struck first in the final game of the series with two runs in the third inning. Dominic Keegan with a two-RBI single.

Ole Miss’s (36-11, 16-11 SEC) offense responded to the Commodores scoring threat in the bottom of the third as they had ten runs cross the plate capped off by home runs by Gonzalez and Cael Baker. Baker had a three-run shot into the Commodores bullpen and Gonzalez sent a ball into the students out in right.

McCants finished the day 2-for-5 as he reached base three times and scored three times.

“TJ has been nothing but tremendous and helpful for us,” Dunhurst said. “He has never played outfield in his career and we put him in center field and he has made crazy plays with good throws and at the plate, he is just gritty.”

Vanderbilt scratched back in the fourth with five runs off of a grand slam by Carter Young to make it 10-7.

McDaniel worked 3.2 innings surrendered six runs on seven hits and recorded six strikeouts with a walk.

Bianco went to Austin Miller in the fourth who didn’t record an out. Miller allowed a run on two hits with a walk.

The left-handed Jackson Kimbrell entered and kept the Commodores bats at bay in three innings on the bump. Kimbrell (5-0) tossed 3.2 innings, surrendered two runs on three hits and struck out three sluggers to pick up the win.

The Rebels tacked on a run in the fifth, and sixth on an RBI by Gonzalez (fifth) and a home run by Hayden Dunhurst.

“I got a lot of pitches to hit,” Dunhurst said. “I was able to get everything (with swing) back on time to the way, I have all year, besides last weekend.”

The Rebels catcher finished the day going 3-for-5 with a double, home run and three RBI.

In the eighth, Ole Miss tacked on a run off a solo home run by Gonzalez.

Ole Miss was led at the plate by Gonzalez with 3-for-3 two home runs, two walks, three runs scored and four RBI.

The Rebels brought in Jack Dougherty in the eighth and he worked 0.2 innings prior to turning the ball over to Taylor Broadway to shut the door on the Commodores in the ninth.

Vandy got one run on a hit against Broadway in the final frame to make it 13-10.

The Rebels return home for the final time during the regular season on Tuesday as they host UT Martin. The first pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network+.