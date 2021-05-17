Ole Miss Softball Opens Road to OKC in Tucson

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss softball was selected Sunday into the field of 64 for the NCAA Tournament for the College World Series for the fifth consecutive season.

The Rebels are headed to the Tucson Regional in Arizona as the No. 2 seed. They will take on the No. 3 seed Villanova Wildcats.

Ole Miss (34-20, 12-12 SEC) is familiar playing in the post-season period. Back in 2019, they took the diamond against the Arizona Wildcats in the Super Regionals. In 2018, the Rebels played in the Tempe Regional against Arizona State.

Coach Jamie Trachsel and her team are joined by the No. 11 national seed Arizona, Villanova and UMBC. Ole Miss and Villanova will play the opening game at 5 p.m. CT on ESPNU.

“Obviously, this is an exciting night,” Trachsel said. “It’s been a long time coming. I’m just super proud of our team and the opportunity that we earned tonight. It’s not a given that you make postseason play in the NCAA Tournament. I’m proud of the journey that we’ve been on. Excited for the week in front of us.”

The Rebels are coming into the tournament after facing a red hot Mississippi State team and No. 3 Alabama to close out the 2021 regular season.

“It is postseason,” Trachsel said. “Postseason is about one word only — survive — and the last man standing. Everyone goes back to 0-0. It’s about playing your best when it matters the most.”

According to Tracshel this week, the Rebels will prepare each day in Oxford until they head out to Tucson.

“We have a practice out in Arizona on Thursday that is scheduled for each team,” Trachsel said. “Will practice here Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Then head out on Wednesday.”