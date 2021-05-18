Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Game Time Set for No. 18 Ole Miss and Louisville in Chick-fil-A Kickoff

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Coach Lane Kiffin and the No. 18 Ole Miss Rebels will open the 2021 season against the Louisville Cardinals in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff in Atlanta on Sept. 6 at 7 p.m. CT on ESPN. 

The Labor Day matchup at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta will be the first-ever meeting between the programs.

The Rebels will make their second appearance in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff after knocking off Boise State 35-21 to open the 2014 season. The Cardinals are also making their second trip to Atlanta after falling to Auburn 31-24 in 2015. 

Ole Miss comes into this season after a 5-5 record with a 26-20 victory over No. 7 Indiana in the Outback Bowl in Kiffin’s first season at the helm. 

Ole Miss and Louisville will be the second game in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff as No. 2 Alabama takes on No. 25 Miami on Saturday, Sept. 4 at 2:30 p.m. CT.

Latest articles