Ole Miss Projected to Host in Latest D1Baseball Field of 64

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The 2021 college baseball regular season is winding down with the postseason in hands reach. Teams are looking to close out the week on the right foot. D1Baseball announced its latest NCAA projected Field of 64 on Tuesday, and Ole Miss was the No. 13 national seed.

Ole Miss (36-16, 16-11 SEC) was selected as one of the 20 potential host spots for a NCAA Regional site last week.

This week, after taking care of Vanderbilt over the weekend, Ole Miss is now projected to welcome Georgia Tech, South Alabama and Southeast Missouri State into Oxford. In this projection, the Oxford Regional would be paired with an SEC conference foe in the Knoxville Regional.

In the final non-conference game at Swayze for the season, the Rebels dropped a 9-7 game to UT Martin on Tuesday night. After the loss, Ole Miss fell three spots to No. 15 in the RPI.

D1Baseball has selected six of the 16 host sites coming out of the SEC with four of them being one of the top eight national seeds to play at home all the way to Omaha. The four are Arkansas, Vanderbilt, Tennessee and Mississippi State.

Ole Miss is headed to Athens, Ga., for the final regular season SEC series this weekend to face the Georgia Bulldogs. Ole Miss and Georgia will take the diamond on Thursday night at 6 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.