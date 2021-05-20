No. 13 Ole Miss to Close Out Regular Season in Georgia

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

No. 13 Ole Miss travels to Athens, Georgia to take on the Georgia Bulldogs in the final SEC regular-season series of the season. The first pitch is set for this evening at 6 p.m. on the SEC Network+.

Ole Miss (36-16, 16-11 SEC) looks to bounce back from a midweek 9-7 loss to UT Martin at home on Tuesday night.

Coming into this weekend, the Rebels are currently the No. 6 seed heading into Hoover for the SEC Baseball Tournament after taking the series from Vanderbilt last weekend.

This season, the Rebels’ offense is 21st in the nation and tied for the SEC lead in batting average at .302, including a league-best .297 in conference play. Seven Rebels are hitting over .300 on the season.

Georgia (29-21, 12-15 SEC) steps into the final conference weekend after falling to in-state foe Georgia Tech 7-6 in 14 innings on Tuesday night. This past weekend, against the Gators, Georgia salvaged a game on Sunday to avoid the sweep.

At the plate, Georgia has two batters hitting over .300 on the season. Redshirt junior Connor Tate (.346) and senior Cole Tate (.332). Connor also has the team-high in home runs with 10 and RBI with 33.

As a club, the Bulldogs are hitting at a .275 clip with 55 home runs.

Coach Mike Bianco will call on the arms of left-hander Doug Nikhazy (tonight), RHP Derek Diamond (Friday) and Drew McDaniel (Saturday) for the Rebels. Georgia will match up with a couple of southpaws on the hill in Luke Wagner (tonight) and Liam Sullivan (Friday). Saturday’s hurler has not been announced at this time.

These two programs have met in between the chalk 83 times with the Rebels holding a slight advantage, 44-39, in the all-time series. The last two meetings in the series have taken place in Hoover at the SEC Tournament. Ole Miss won both tightly contested matchups, 5-4 in 2018 and 5-3 in 2019.

Game times for this series are 6 p.m. today and Friday and 1 p.m. on Saturday. All three games will be on SEC Network+.