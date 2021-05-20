Rebels Punter Mac Brown Named Brad Davis Male Community Service Leader of the Year

Ole Miss senior punter Mac Brown was named the 2020-21 Brad Davis Southeastern Conference Male Service Leader of the Year, the SEC announced Thursday.



Brown, and female winner Jessica Drop (Georgia track and field), were chosen by a committee of Faculty Athletics Representatives from SEC universities. Each will receive a $10,000 postgraduate scholarship, provided by the SEC.



The SEC community service postgraduate scholarship is named for former Associate Commissioner Brad Davis. Davis succumbed to cancer on March 2, 2006. He had been a member of the SEC staff since 1988, first serving as an assistant commissioner until 1994 when he was promoted to associate commissioner.



When he was in seventh grade, Brown had a modest goal of raising $500 for a childhood friend’s dad who had been diagnosed with ALS. Along with a group of neighborhood friends, Brown started a lemonade stand, Awesome Lemonade Stand, in Eden Prairie, Minn., to help his friend’s family.



Ten years later, that $500 goal has ballooned to more than $102,000 raised by Brown and his friends for ALS research. The Awesome Lemonade Stand, which is usually a late June fundraiser, was a virtual event in 2020 that raised more than $30,000.



Brown has also participated in many community service activities around Oxford and Mississippi, including Student-Athlete Advisory Council, Sweetheart for residents at The Blake in Oxford, Reading with the Rebels, Hope to Dream and Special Olympics.



Brown, who has an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19, returns as a Rebel for the 2021 season. He averaged a career-best 46.6 yards per punt last season, and 11 of Brown’s 27 punts went for more than 50 yards.



Brown becomes the fifth Rebel to be named Brad Davis Community Service Leader of the Year, joining Walker Jones (1998), Brooke Riley (2000), Lance Jones (2001) and Barnabus Kirui (2011).

