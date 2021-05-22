Ole Miss Falls to Georgia in Regular Season Finale

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

No.13 Ole Miss falls to the Georgia Bulldogs 13-2 on the final day of the regular season in Athens.

Ole Miss finished the regular season with a 38-17 overall record and an 18-12 mark in conference play. Heading into the postseason the Rebels have a 15 RPI with a strength of schedule at 12.

Against the Bulldogs on Saturday, Ole Miss got two early runs in the first two innings that included a home run off the barrel of Peyton Chatagnier in the second.

“We just were not able to figure (Johnathon Cannon, Georgia’s pitcher) out,” said head coach Mike Bianco. “A good fastball with a lot of sink to it and it seemed like we did not get a lot of good swings off. Good swings early by Chatagnier with a big home run and Kevin Graham (in the first). (Cannon) was locked in and made some really big pitches.”

Georgia’s offense got to the Rebels starter Drew McDaniel who only worked three-plus innings and surrendered five runs on six hits with three strikeouts and three walks.

The Bulldogs were led at the dish by McAllister and Collins who both went 3-for-5 on the afternoon.

Ole Miss now turns their attention to the SEC Tournament in Hoover, Ala., in which they will be the five seed and will play the No. 12 seed Auburn Tigers in the late game on Tuesday night. The first pitch is set for around 8 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

The winner of the game will advance out of the single-elimination portion to double elimination and take on No.4 seed Vanderbilt Wednesday night.